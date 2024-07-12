This fall ushers in significant schedule changes to the Round Top Antiques + Design Show. The good news is that some venues will open earlier and stay open longer throughout the month of October, in some cases providing up to an additional week of shopping time.

Here are the venues that have announced show dates for fall 2024:

The Arbors

Open October 12 – 26, 2024. New and vintage fashion, jewelry, furniture and décor including vintage, antiques and more. Learn more, here.

Bar W Field

True treasure hunters take note. Early shopping begins October 3 and runs through October 27, 2024. Stay tuned here to see updates from Bar W Field.

Blue Hills

The expanded version of Blue Hills is set to open October 5 this fall and will remain open through October 19. Join the party on October 5 from 5 – 8 pm as the venue celebrates the grand opening of seven new permanent retail barns. The additions bring the venue’s total shopping space to about 100,000 square feet, divided among 60 carefully curated vendors offering everything from new and vintage clothing, jewelry and custom boots to vintage and antique furniture, home décor and more. On-site bar with beer, wine and cocktails. Top-notch food trucks. Check here for details.

Cisco Village

The international marketplace that pops-up outside of legacy furniture maker Cisco Home each season will be open October 12 – 26 this fall. Expect fine linens, jewelry, pottery and more. Find out who’s popping up this season, here.

The Compound

A series of rescued and newly built barns house a glorious selection of imported antiques, vintage and reclaimed furniture, décor, jewelry, clothing, home accessories, art and more. Open this fall October 10 – 26, 2024. Check here for more info.

The Halles

An amalgamation of the best in modern vintage, antiques, home décor, art and fashion. This fall The Halles will be open October 12 – 26. Stay tuned here for announcements about The Halles’ popular special events including The Late Night Luxury fashion and jewelry bazaar and the Designer Dinner.

Marburger Farm Antiques Show

Traditionally open during the final week of the show each season, Marburger has moved its dates up to accommodate dealers and designers attending the High Point Market in North Carolina. Marburger Farm will be open October 15 – 19, 2024. The shopping fun begins with mimosas, coffee, and breakfast offerings on the promenade Marburger’s Tuesday morning tailgate party, which starts at 8 am and runs until the opening bell at 9 am. Visit here to find out more about Marburger Farms’ and its illustrious list of vendors.

The Horseshoe

The gates will be open October 5 – 26 at this new and ever-expanding venue across from the Marburger Farm Antique Show. The Horseshoe features Prize Home + Garden, Chad Kilgore Studio, The West Place, Teressa Foglia, Red Ticking and more. Stay up to date on The Horseshoe happenings, here.

Market Hill

This fall vendors will unlock their sliding doors at Market Hill from October 3 – 27, 2024. A new building debuted last fall, bringing the total shopping space at Market Hill to 225,00-square-feet, split among 30-plus vendors. Find everything from fine imported antiques to rugs, art, contemporary furnishings and lighting, fashion and more. In need of a shopping break? Market Hill is also home to the famed Duo Modern restaurant and two outdoor bars. Find more details here.

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors

You can shop the seemingly endless selection of vintage, antiques and reclaimed furniture at McLaren’s starting October 3 to 27 this fall. Look for the red British phone booths and you’ll know you’ve found them. Stay tuned here for McLaren’s updates and event announcements.

The Original Round Top Antiques Fair (aka Big Red Barn)

Blue Hills’ sister venue, affectionately referred to as the Big Red Barn, will be open October 14 – 19 this fall. Traditional American antiques including furniture, rugs, lighting and more are available in the main barn. Fine imported antique furniture, accessories, textiles and garden pieces can be found in the adjacent Continental Tent. To learn more, go here.

Check out our guide to help plan your visit and stay tuned to RoundTop.com for updates on the fall 2024 Round Top Antiques + Design Show.