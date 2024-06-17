The Peck Barn at The Compound was transformed into a lively gallery filled with culture and color thanks to the works of a curated group of folk artists, handpicked from all over the US by Round Top developer and former Mayor Mark Massey for the inaugural Round Top Folk Art Festival.

Art lovers in attendance were invited to indulge in culinary delights from Tumbleweed Food Company and cocktails from the Ellis Motel bar. Many took the opportunity to chat with the artists themselves, learning about processes and perspectives, and in some cases watching pieces come to life before their eyes.

Featured artist Robert Harris, aka “King Rob” was busy creating one of his signature color saturated pieces that capture the spirit of his native Louisiana. Using an antique dress pattern gathered from an estate sale as a background, Harris hand painted an abstract figure on glass before filling it in with color and setting it into a frame. The Cajun artist occupied the large center hall of the Peck Barn with larger-than-life paintings on canvas and smaller mixed media pieces. Learn more about Harris, here.

1 8 Artist Robert Harris. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 8 Artist Daniel Trelenberg. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 8 Rebecca Wilson and Hector Sandoval of Austin-based Easy Street Prints. (Photo by Kolton King) 4 8 Artist Dorothy Shelby. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 8 Christopher Oglesby of Pretty Cool Art. (Photo by Kolton King) 6 8 Shoe designer Kwame Baah of Kwame Baah Footwear. (Photo by Kolton King) 7 8 Kacey White of Mine Jewelry Collection. (Photo by Kolton King) 8 8 Sadie Wu, representing art by her father, Peter Wu of Peter Wu Studio. (Photo by Kolton King)

Husband and wife team Rebecca Wilson and Hector Sandoval of Austin-based Easy Street Prints had a large selection of their mixed media wood art on display. Sandoval described the multiple processes used in creating the pieces, which generally start with photographs taken by the artists, which are then layered and filtered to create interesting color stories before they are sublimated onto plywood frames and sealed. A Southwestern theme runs through all of Easy Street’s work, combined with images of nature and vintage pop culture references all reminiscent of the “weird” side of Austin.

Dan Trelenberg’s earth-toned abstracts made for a captivating display of maze-like marvels, some resembling computer chips from afar. Trelenberg’s pieces are inspired by nature, however, and make for endlessly interesting intertwined, interwoven conversation pieces. You can see more of Trelenberg’s work, here.

Local artist Dorothy Shelby was also on hand, with her soulful depictions of scenes from her childhood in the South. Vintage and handmade jewelry by Kacey White of MINE Jewelry Collection, handmade African sandals designed by Kwame Baah; portraits and landscapes by Christopher Oglesby of Pretty Cool Art; Native American art and sculpture collected by Debra Sherman of Dancing Wolf Gallery; Roy and Blanche Cavaretta of Gravel Road Arts and Michael Moore of Hot Glass Works, and Peter Wu Studio rounded out the offerings.

Stay tuned here for announcements about more year-round events at The Compound, including the upcoming Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 6, the fall 2024 antiques show running October 10 – 26, and the Christkindl Market, coming December 6 – 8, 2024.