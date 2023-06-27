There may be no better place to celebrate Independence Day than Round Top. Home to the longest running Fourth of July celebration West of the Mississippi, this small-town tradition has been popping off since 1851. It continues to grow, now spanning a full weekend of patriotic activities.

And you don’t have to be a local to attend. All are welcome to join the flag-waving fun in Round Top.

Here’s your Round Top Fourth of July itinerary:

Book A Star-Spangled Stay

Check out the complete RoundTop.com lodging guide to find an ideal stay for the holiday. It’s hard not to recommend a long weekend at Red Antler Luxury Bungalows. Red Antler is not only offering a steep discount on its opulent lodging this summer, it is also hosting two special Fourth of July events for guests.

You can book three nights at the Red Antler and get a fourth night free now through September 1. Plus, a stay at the Red Antler over July Fourth weekend includes the hotel’s Red White and Rosé Poolside celebration on July 3, and a champagne brunch buffet on The Fourth of July.

Red Antler Luxury Bungalows in Round Top are offering a special rate and a fun Independence Day package

Indulge in Pre-Fourth Shopping and Dining

Hit the road to Round Top on Thursday or Friday to enjoy great shopping and dining at Round Top Village, The 303, Henkel Square Market and Minden and Rolland Squares. With multiple shops and restaurants at each of the squares, you’re sure to find something to please everyone.

Don’t miss the grand opening of the new fashion boutique The Mnrch and the Texas Best Goods general store in Rolland Square on July 1. Also stop in at Paul Michael and DUO Modern at Market Hill, Rockabilly Baroness at The 550 Market and The White Barn at The Compound Neighborhood for more weekend shopping fun.

Check out the complete RoundTop.com dining guide for additional food and drink options.

BBQ, Drinks and Fireworks at The Compound

The small-town patriotic festivities begin at 6 pm this Saturday, July 1 with the 7th Annual Round Top Independence Day Spectacular at The Compound. This season, The Compound will offer barbecue from Merritt Meat Co., live music from the Black Cat Choir and drinks from local watering holes Prost on Block 29 and Ellis Motel.

Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show, which begins at 9:15 pm. Admission is $20 per vehicle. Proceeds for this event benefit the Round Top Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department.

Black Cat Choir performs at The Compound’s 6th Annual Independence Day Spectacular (photo courtesy of The Compound)

Attend A Patriotic Concert

Orchestra students attending the Round Top Summer Festival Institute will offer a world class patriotic performance in the Festival Hill Concert Hall from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on July 2. Conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe will lead the Festival Hill Orchestra through a slew of holiday standards including the Star-Spangled Banner and Stars and Stripes Forever.

The show regularly sells out. You can get tickets, here.

The 2022 Patriotic Concert at Festival Hill (photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

The Round Top Rifle Hall Historic Parade and July Fourth Celebration

The main event. This year will mark the 173rd July Fourth celebration in Round Top. The parade starts off with a bang with the traditional 10 am cannon blast from Round Top Rifle Hall. Expect handmade floats, antique cars and tractors, fire engines, trail riders and longhorn cattle to march through town led by The Round Top Brass Band.

Interested in being a part of the parade? Enter here.

Following the parade, the Rifle Hall will offer a barbecue feast featuring chicken and smoked sausage with German potatoes and coleslaw. Individual to-go meals will be $15. The Rifle Hall will also be taking pre-orders for barbecued beef brisket, or pork, chicken or sausage by the pound. Call ( 979) 249-7355 to pre-order.

Spend the rest of the afternoon at the Rifle Hall enjoying the outdoor bar and live music from The Round Top Brass Band and Cool Freddie and the Crew. Don’t forget to enter the raffle for a chance at the grand prize — a $5,000 cash gift certificate.

An action-packed July Fourth weekend in Round Top is one you won’t soon forget. Taking advantage of all this patriotic weekend in the countryside has to offer is sure to make for an unforgettable Fourth of July.