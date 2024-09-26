The 550 District – home to the Stone Cellar and Jon Perez Lounge bars and restaurants, Rockabilly Baroness and The 550 Market suite of shops, The Mark speakeasy, and the historic Round Top Dance Hall – will enter its fifth show season this fall with distinctive events, exclusive product offerings, new vendors, and new management.

The 550 District co-owner and founder of Rockabilly Baroness Cathy Mace Frietsch has brought on operations director Christoph Ayala as her new right-hand man at Rockabilly. Ayala will work closely with Frietsch to carry out her vision for the brand, which expanded into Santa Fe over the summer and will soon open a third location in Ft. Worth.

Cathy Mace Frietsch of Rockabilly Baroness. (Photo by Leigh Michael)

Ayala first visited Round Top this past spring as a representative for Parisian fashion house Balmain, bringing in its line of Western couture looks for The 550 Market’s Red Carpet Fashion Show. Frietsch and Ayala formed an immediate creative bond that eventually led to a job offer and Ayala making a permanent move from Miami to Round Top over the summer.

“I feel so blessed to have Christoph here,” Frietsch says. “It’s very hard to find someone that has the same vision you have in fashion and understands where you’re going. It was love from the moment we met.”

Rockabilly Baroness director of operations, Christoph Ayala.

Ayala, who spent 24 years with Italian fashion label Versace, has been busy securing pieces from heritage French and Italian fashion houses (including a set of Hermès Birkin bags) to add to Rockabilly’s year-round product offerings and the lineup for the venue’s fall fashion show.

The event will primarily feature a mix of pieces sourced and created by The 550 Market artisans. Beyond the mix of custom boots, vintage couture and handmade accessories at Rockabilly Baroness, there are also custom, hand finished toppers by Thunderbird Hats, upcycled pieces by Chimayo Jackets, leather wear by Scott Horn, and vintage fashion by Viva Denverado, Garment Geezers, Pioneer House and more.

“Fashion continues to trend toward the Western luxury look,” says Ayala. “Many of the top fashion houses have come out with Western-inspired lines, but this is more about artisans who make things by hand that are genuinely and authentically Western. These pieces are created from the heart, the soul, and the culture.”

Allen Wilkinson of Thunderbird Hats at The 550 Market. (Photo by Melinda Ortley)

The 550 Market will also welcome a pair of new vendors this fall. Look for custom jewelry, leather wear, and hide bags and rugs by Rebecca Brannan, and antique American furniture, paintings and Native American jewelry from American Spirit Antiques.

In addition to its wildly popular fashion show, The 550 District has several events planned for this fall, running through November. See the venue’s schedule and links to ticketed events below:

Friday, October 4

5 pm: Local Vendor Appreciation Night at The 550 District. Round Top vendors, artists, servers, and first responders are invited to enjoy food and drink specials and a free concert by American Gypsy to kick off the fall show. More info, here.

Saturday, October 12

5 – 10 pm: The Butcher’s Ball at The 550 District benefitting veterans’ mental health organization Mighty Oaks. Dinner by chefs Erin Feges and Sasha Grumman. Cocktails, wine pairings. Served at Round Top Dance Hall; VIPs seated inside The 550 District’s swanky speakeasy, The Mark. Tickets, here.

Wednesday, October 16

7 pm: The 550 Market Red Carpet Fashion Show. Fashions by The 550 Market artisans and other local vendors. At the Round Top Dance Hall. Tickets here. Three-course dinner at The Jon Perez Lounge, limited seating available.

Coty Cole and Denver Courtney of Viva Denverado at The 550 Market Round Top Red Carpet Fashion Show at the Round Top Dance Hall. Artist Laura Goodson will host a solo art show at The 550 Market on October 19. Round Top Film Festival Founders Shanna and Skylar Schanen. The inaugural festival will run November 7 – 10. Butcher's Ball featured Chef Erin Feges. The Butcher's Ball dinner will take place at The 550 District on October 12. Butcher's Ball featured Chef Sasha Grumman. The Butcher's Ball dinner will take place at The 550 District on October 12. The Dryes perform at the Round Top Dance Hall on October 25.

Saturday, October 19

7 – 10 pm: The Inner Outlaw Party. Artist Laura Goodson’s immersive solo art show at The 550 Market, debuting new lighting and sculpture work, as well as her coveted cowboy and cowgirl canvases. Music, light bites, and event-themed cocktails prepared by The Mark speakeasy. Heavy western attire encouraged. Tickets, here.

Friday, October 25

7 pm: The Dryes perform at The Round Top Dance Hall. Up-and-coming country music duo. Tickets, here.

Thursday through Sunday, November 7 – 10

Round Top Film Festival: Film screenings, Q&A panels, parties, celebrities, and more. The 550 District is the main festival hub, with some events held at Festival Hill. More info and tickets, here.

Saturday, November 16

7 – 10 pm: West Texas Country Music “Jam” Boree. Stars of The Duke Ellington and Charles Mingus Orchestras & Jazz at Lincoln Center play songs from the Great American Country Music Songbook. At Round Top Dance Hall. Tickets, here.

The 550 District is open year-round. Located at 550 N. Washington Street in Round Top. Learn more, here.