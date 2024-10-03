Mid-century furniture lovers are advised to stop by Little Paris Antiques at The Halles this fall to catch a glimpse of an iconic piece. Paul and Baptiste Schembri – the brothers behind Little Paris – have acquired a stunning signed lucite bed created by furniture design pioneer Charles Hollis Jones for Hollywood legend Bob Hope.

1 3 Charles Hollis Jones’ signature on the Bob Hope lucite bed at Little Paris Antiques at The Halles. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 3 Chrome plated solid brass accents on the Bob Hope bed at Little Paris Antiques. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 3 The Bob Hope lucite bed signed by designer Charles Hollis Jones on display at Little Paris Antiques at The Halles. (Photo by Kolton King)

The original piece was commissioned for Bob Hope in 1971 by interior designer Arthur Elrod for Hope’s John Lautner-designed modernist Los Angeles residence. The original Bob Hope bed is priced at $75,000. Reproductions of this particular bed (one of only 13 made) are currently listed for nearly $60,000 on luxury furniture resale sites.

“Bob Hope’s long time collaborator Phyllis Diller was the last person to attempt to purchase it from Charles, but unfortunately, she died before the bed changed hands,” says Paul Schembri, who has represented Jones’ work for over a decade.

Jones’ is renowned for his groundbreaking introduction of acrylic and lucite into furniture design beginning in the 1960s. The Bob Hope bed is made with Jones’ signature chrome plated solid brass accents and invisible acrylic joints.

“Acrylic welded joints means that the joints were created with a heated polymer,” explains Jones. “It’s very hard to do and very expensive, but it doesn’t show bubbles or wear, and looks good indefinitely.”

1 2 Charles Hollis Jones and pup Edison pose with lucite pieces envisioned by the designer. 2 2 Charles Hollis Jones is known for pioneering the use of acrylic and lucite in furniture design beginning in the 1960s.

Jones still lives and creates furniture in L.A., and has designed furniture for a multitude of Hollywood A-listers from Frank Sinatra to the Kardashians.

The Bob Hope bed is one of two signed Charles Hollis Jones pieces available at Little Paris Antiques this fall. The other is a miniature prototype of a chair created for former US President Barack Obama’s fiftieth birthday.

View both pieces at Little Paris Antiques at The Halles beginning October 12 – 26. The Halles is located at 1465 S. Hwy 237, Round Top. Visit here for more info.