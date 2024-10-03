HGTV design stars and Round Top regulars Leanne Ford and Grace Mitchell are among the latest to sink their spurs into the town’s burgeoning luxury accommodations market. The duo’s hipper-than-hip 1880s farmhouse filled with local vintage finds is now available to rent – the first of three planned guest houses on their 2.5-acre property dubbed ‘Round the Round.

“The property had just listed the day we got into town,” recalls Ford. “The existing house on the property was done, but not Grace and Leanne done. There’s also a barn on the property we’re going to fix up eventually, and we trucked in another shack to renovate because we didn’t have enough to do in Round Top.”

Mitchell and Ford deftly combined luxury and loucheness in the interior of this first home, splitting the difference between Ford’s penchant for raw, neutral materials and soft white paint with Mitchell’s knack for displaying vintage collections and incorporating lavish necessities. The end result is a space that feels authentic and approachable while remaining a cut above.

“All the furniture and decor in this first house was sourced locally,” Ford says. “Anything vintage or antique you see we got here. We hadn’t even finished the paperwork and we went running around to all our favorite vendors shopping for this house we technically didn’t own yet.”

According to Ford and Mitchell, the name ‘Round the Round is an ode to the gathering spirit of Round Top. A theme epitomized by the massive round solid wood dining table the pair sourced from Market Hill dealer Stuart Grannen of Architectural Artifacts.

“The round table is probably my favorite piece in the house,” says Mitchell. “It’s almost 10 feet long and seven feet deep with all the leaves in. There are three additional leaves we didn’t even use.”

“They had to take it apart to get it into the house,” adds Ford. “The table currently seats 12, which is plenty of room for family and friends, and to us, that’s what Round Top is all about – gathering with family and friends.”

There’s also plenty of room for family and friends to sleep over. The first ‘Round the Round house is a generous 1800 square feet with three bedrooms and six beds that sleep up to eight. One of the two baths features a solid marble antique bathtub, perfect for soaking off the dust after a long day of shopping the fields.

“The whole thing is kind of a love letter to this sweet town,” says Ford. ” We love Round Top and its people and vendors, and we’re so excited to be a part of it.”

Ford and Mitchell have partnered with HOSTIE Vacation Rentals to manage ‘Round the Round. The spot is likely already booked out for several seasons, but you can try your luck at snagging a stay, here. Stay up-to-date with Leanne and Grace’s Round Top adventures and future projects here, and here.

Also, take note: Ford will be signing copies of her new interiors book, The Slow Down, at Jardin de France on Compound Lane at The Compound in Round Top on October 14. Stay tuned to RoundTop.com for additional details.