Luxury Western wear brand Double D Ranch will host a soft opening at its new permanent location at The Halles in Round Top on October 5. Featuring a bold hand-painted floor, jaw dropping displays and a selfie-worthy floor-to ceiling neon installation, the new store is a must-shop during the Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show.

Known for its high-quality Western style clothing and accessories for men and women, the store will officially open for the fall show on October 12 – 16. The Halles location will reopen seasonally during the antiques shows and for special events throughout the year.

Double D, which stands for Doug and daughters, was founded by sisters Audrey Franz, Cheryl McMullen and Hedy Carter, and their mother Margie McMullen. The original store is in Yoakum, TX, and a second location at the Ft. Worth Stockyards opened two years ago. The Halles showroom makes for the brand’s third location.

1 7 Double D Ranch Wear at The Halles, Round Top. 2 7 Double D Ranch Wear at The Halles, Round Top. 3 7 Custom chainstitching available at Double D Ranch Wear at The Halles. 4 7 Double D Ranch Wear at The Halles, Round Top. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 5 7 Double D Ranch Wear at The Halles, Round Top. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 6 7 Double D Ranch Wear at The Halles, Round Top. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 7 7 Double D Ranch Wear at The Halles, Round Top.

All Double D’s designs are original to the brand and created in-house. Known for its statement making classics created with high-quality materials, many pieces are conversation starters. Unique twists on tradition show up in bold colors, stylish accoutrements such as studs, beading and fringe, and witty statements rendered in chainstitch.

Double D’s entire fall line, Wide Open Trails, is available to shop at the Round Top store. The sophisticated mix of pieces created mostly in black, soft white and other neutral tones, are sure to become wardrobe staples that can easily be mixed with existing pieces and Round Top finds. A custom chain stitching station will be set up in-store throughout the show for customization of your purchases and finds.

Look for Double D Ranch clothing and accessories on the catwalks Round Top this season, including The 550 Market Red Carpet Fashion Show on October 16, and The Late Night Luxury© fashion show at The Halles on October 16.

Shop pieces directly from the runway following the shows through the bright coral doors at Double D Ranch at The Halles. The store will be open daily from 9 am to 6 pm October 12 – 26. To learn more, visit here.