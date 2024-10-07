

Christmas has come early at Paul Michael’s expansive Market Hill venue, where a new building dedicated to seasonal decor has been filled to the brim with holiday displays, twinkling lights, ornaments, greenery and more for purchase and perusal.

The new Paul Michael Company Holiday House is open now through the holidays, with 12 designer-driven holiday themes including: Black Glamour, Candlelight Christmas, Enchanted Forest, Pink Champagne, Tartan Traditions, Tinsel Town, Chanel, Crimson Christmas, Holly Jolly, Home for the Holidays, Candy Christmas and O Holy Night.

Each glittering theme is on display inside the 30,000 square foot space — an indescribable holiday shopping experience. And you better watch out: Santa is expected to stop by to peruse the decorations.

There’s also plenty of fall-themed decor for those who aren’t quite ready to dive into Christmas decorating. Think corn stalks, amber leaves, pumpkins and more.

Paul Michael Holiday House in Round Top is open daily from 10 am – 5 pm through the holidays. The holiday collection can also be shopped at Paul Michael in Canton. Watch for Paul Michael’s Holiday House at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market November 14–17, with VIP shopping on November 13.

Paul Michael is located at 1524 Hwy. 237, Round Top. Learn more about Paul Michael Holiday House, here.