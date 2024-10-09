A parade of colorfully attired guests descended on designer Brooke Drake’s vibrant new space to socialize, shop and sup throwback cocktails during the designer’s Palm Royale Soirée at Blue Hills in Round Top.

Drake’s signature mix of mid-century and vintage furniture and home decor set against a backdrop of her signature bold, tropical colors was the perfect setting for the event based on the popular Netflix series set in Palm Beach.

Pour La Vie beverage bar was on hand mixing up fresh Palm Royale-themed cocktails including the Grasshopper (Crème de Cacao, Crème de Menthe and half-and-half), the Royale Margarita (Socorro Blanco, lime, strawberry and basil) and the Southside (gin, mint and lemon). Charcuterie boards were provided by The Little Cheese Shop in Round Top.

1 10 Royale Margaritas at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 10 Designer Brooke Drake at the Palm Royale Soriée. 3 10 Grasshopper cocktail at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. 4 10 Gaby Valencia of Pour la Vie at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soriée. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 10 Coco Baisdell, Katy Bader and Kristin Light at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. 6 10 Kate Swail and Sara Fay Egan at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. (Photo by Kolton King) 7 10 Hannah White, Shawna Kuykendall and Morgan Hovanec at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. (Photo by Kolton King) 8 10 Sarah Gentry and Ellecia Knoll at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. 9 10 Amy Biggs at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. (Photo by Kolton King) 10 10 June Howard at the Brooke Drake Palm Royale Soirée. (Photo by Kolton King)

Drake is also featuring a curated mix of vendors in her space throughout the Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show offering art, jewelry, handbags, and more. Drake’s consortium of makers includes Shawna Kuykendall Interiors, Jenn Howe Art, Kori Green Designs, Amy Biggs Art, Cocotay Jewelry, Ginger Walker Art, Estiforus, Jenya Renee, June Howard Jewelry and Sarah Gentry Art.

The group has taken over a section of Blue Hills’ Barn M. The retail barn, which also includes Kim Hoegger Home and Well Sourced, is in the newly built second phase of the venue debuting this fall.

Dallas-based Brooke Drake provides sourcing, interior design, interior styling and interior refreshing. Catch Brooke Drake and company at Blue Hills’ Barn M October 5 – 19.