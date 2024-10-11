The Tree Tops community, five minutes north of Round Top has seen a recent flurry of lot sales. After closing on a respectable eight out of the original 25 lots in 12 months back in 2022, developer Starred Sky Development hit pause to undergo a rebranding exercise.

“We were so focused on selling the beauty of the lots and superior location close to Round Top, but we realized that we needed to shine a spotlight on the lifestyle aspect of the folks who would be the ideal neighbors”, says Jim Kastleman, president of Starred Sky.

A new creative director and a digital marketing team spent three months idealizing the community. Field signs now promote the modern, fun and uniquely Round Top experience that embodies the neighborhood. The Tree Tops Tavern – a salvaged hollowed cabin from the 1800s – now serves as a community area with a firepit, tables and seating from the über-cool, Austin-based furniture maker Tupelo Goods. The Tavern overlooks two of the four ponds in the community, and Round Top Vineyards‘ four acres of vines. This incredible view lead to the naming of the new county road: Vineyard View Trail.

A viewing deck in the community allows prospective neighbors to behold breathtaking views of rolling hills and far off pastures spanning 10-miles. Pull into lot 10 and take the winding drive to the back pasture where a single stunning oak tree looks out on the distant farms and ranchlands. Lot 15 features a drive that curves around to semi-cleared homesite, then continues to unfold into a view of the neighboring hay meadow.

Since June of 2024, two more lots have sold, and two more are currently under contract. Starred Sky has carved four additional three-acre lots out of a larger 15-acre tract to meet demand for smaller properties. The starting price for land is now under $200,000. Three move-in ready homes are now for sale, with market-adjusted pricing that makes the homes more accessible to young families and couples. A two-bedroom/two-bathroom, Lake-Flato designed home is available for $649,000 and a pair of four bedroom/four-and-a-half bathroom homes with spectacular views are under $1 million.

The homes will be available for touring at an open house on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13 and the following weekend, October 19 and 20. Times are 10 am – 4 pm on Saturdays and noon-4 pm on Sundays. For more information visit here, or call the listing agents at Round Top Real Estate – Chris Diehl at 979.595.8449 or Ben Kastleman at 713.907.6906.