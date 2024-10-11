Kimono Zulu has returned to Round Top this fall with a special collection of vintage kimonos for the Round Top Antiques & Design Show, including a special collaboration with local vintage dealer and entertainer Denver Courtney, aka Denverado.

The special edition Denverado Kimonos feature Courtney’s iconic silhouette logo. Priced at $100 each, they will be available exclusively at Denverado’s Big Tent at Zapp Hall, October 19 – 27.

Example of limited edition Denverado kimono.

Proceeds from the sale of the kimonos will go toward recovery efforts for Denverado’s storefront, apartment and Disco Alley party space at Zapp Hall, which burned in a fire this past March.

“Denverado is an icon—a true magic maker and a mover and shaker in the Round Top community. I’m honored to support his comeback with this special edition of Denverado Kimonos, a tribute to my dear friend,” says Tina Zulu, creative chieftess of Kimono Zulu.

1 4 Tina Zulu of Kimono Zulu available at Zapp Hall, The 550 Market, Blue Hills and Tutu & Lilli. 2 4 Kimono Zulu collection 3 4 Artist Daniel Renfrow with hand embroidered kimono 4 4 Artist Angela Fabbri

Zulu is also bringing a large collection of pristine, hand-selected vintage kimonos and additional collaborative pieces by acclaimed local artists Daniel Renfrow and Angela Fabbri. Renfrow, aka “Cutzu”, has created a set of hand-embroidered pieces and Fabbri is offering a limited-edition capsule collection of artfully embellished and hand-painted kimonos.

Find Kimono Zulu kimonos at a few select locations in Round Top through October 27 and beyond:

Viva Denverado at The 550 Market

550 N. Washington Street

October 5 – 26, 2024

Denverado’s Big Tent at Zapp Hall

4217 Hwy 237

October 19 – 27, 2024

(Featuring Cutzu’s embroidered kimonos and Angela Fabbri’s hand-painted “Roses” series)



Melissa Ellis Fine Art at Blue Hills

1701 Hwy 237, Tent 1

October 5 – 19, 2024

(After Blue Hills’ show, find Kimono Zulu at The Tutu & Lilli Store at 607 N. Washington St.)

Style Sessions With Tina Zulu:

For a personalized styling experience, join Tina Zulu for exclusive style sessions at Zapp Hall at Denverado’s Big Tent: October 19 – 20 and 26 – 27 at Zapp Hall.