Tina Zulu and Denverado team up for recovery effort.
Kimono Zulu has returned to Round Top this fall with a special collection of vintage kimonos for the Round Top Antiques & Design Show, including a special collaboration with local vintage dealer and entertainer Denver Courtney, aka Denverado.
The special edition Denverado Kimonos feature Courtney’s iconic silhouette logo. Priced at $100 each, they will be available exclusively at Denverado’s Big Tent at Zapp Hall, October 19 – 27.
Proceeds from the sale of the kimonos will go toward recovery efforts for Denverado’s storefront, apartment and Disco Alley party space at Zapp Hall, which burned in a fire this past March.
“Denverado is an icon—a true magic maker and a mover and shaker in the Round Top community. I’m honored to support his comeback with this special edition of Denverado Kimonos, a tribute to my dear friend,” says Tina Zulu, creative chieftess of Kimono Zulu.
1
4
Tina Zulu of Kimono Zulu available at Zapp Hall, The 550 Market, Blue Hills and Tutu & Lilli.
2
4
Kimono Zulu collection
3
4
Artist Daniel Renfrow with hand embroidered kimono
4
4
Artist Angela Fabbri
Zulu is also bringing a large collection of pristine, hand-selected vintage kimonos and additional collaborative pieces by acclaimed local artists Daniel Renfrow and Angela Fabbri. Renfrow, aka “Cutzu”, has created a set of hand-embroidered pieces and Fabbri is offering a limited-edition capsule collection of artfully embellished and hand-painted kimonos.
Find Kimono Zulu kimonos at a few select locations in Round Top through October 27 and beyond:
Viva Denverado at The 550 Market 550 N. Washington Street October 5 – 26, 2024
Denverado’s Big Tent at Zapp Hall 4217 Hwy 237 October 19 – 27, 2024 (Featuring Cutzu’s embroidered kimonos and Angela Fabbri’s hand-painted “Roses” series)
Melissa Ellis Fine Art at Blue Hills 1701 Hwy 237, Tent 1 October 5 – 19, 2024 (After Blue Hills’ show, find Kimono Zulu at The Tutu & Lilli Store at 607 N. Washington St.)
Style Sessions With Tina Zulu: For a personalized styling experience, join Tina Zulu for exclusive style sessions at Zapp Hall at Denverado’s Big Tent: October 19 – 20 and 26 – 27 at Zapp Hall.