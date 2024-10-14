Sam Governale of marketing and hospitality enterprise The Governale Group has partnered with Bob Vance and Tod Eason to create what may be Round Top’s sexiest new venue, VIP Round Top.

Governale’s Da Casa Nostra will be the anchor store inside the 8,000-square-foot building formerly known as Antique Round Top. Expect antique and modern lighting, mid-century furniture, European antiques, and modern art provided by Kroma Art House, along with vintage clothing and modern art consigned with Tiffany Farha and photography by Courtney Slade.

1 7 New venue, VIP Round Top. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 7 New venue, VIP Round Top. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 7 New venue, VIP Round Top. (Photo by Kolton King) 4 7 New venue, VIP Round Top. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 7 New venue, VIP Round Top. (Photo by Kolton King) 6 7 New venue, VIP Round Top. (Photo by Kolton King) 7 7 New venue, VIP Round Top. (Photo by Kolton King)

A 1,500-square-foot NYC-inspired bar and lounge called Junk Gigolo Lounge will be the centerpiece of the new venue. For the fall show, VIP Round Top hosts an art reception on October 17, beginning at 7:30 pm, an Italian food truck, and late-night shopping Thursday through Saturday until midnight. Open for the entirety of October.

VIP Round Top is located at 2260 Texas Hwy. 237, Round Top. Follow along at @viproundtop, @dacasanostra.finds.