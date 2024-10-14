The Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show officially kicked off this week with a special preview event combined with a design fueled fundraiser at The Compound.

Ticketholders were treated to a first look at the art, housewares, jewelry, furniture and antique and vintage treasures on offer by The Compound vendors while enjoying cocktails and snazzy bites provided by Houston-based French-American restaurant a’Bouzy.

A’Bouzy’s Bees Knees cocktail (Silent Pool Gin, Fall Honey Syrup, and lemon juice) was paired with its truffled egg salad, savory pastry bites of whipped goat cheese, bacon, and piquillo pepper, and saucy meatballs. Celebrations Bistro provided a sumptuous dessert table with treats that were almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

1 2 Natalí Molina and Aimée Carranza of a’Bouzy. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 2 Bobby Rauch of a’boozy. (Photo by Kolton King)

In addition to being the first to see The Compound’s retail offerings for fall, a series of stunning tablescapes created by a group of designers were scattered throughout the shopping and entertainment complex. The Passport to Hope Tablescapes creations were provided by notable designers Renea Abbott of Shabby Slips, Petra McKenzie and Jonah Kilday of MK Workshop, Alexandra Killion, Suzanne Duin of Maison Maison Design, Mary Patton, Sara Malek Barney of Bandd/Design, Julie Dodson of Dodson Interiors, Sandy Lucas and Sarah Eilers of Lucas-Eilers Design Associates, Melanie Tipton of Last Petal, and Michael Harold and Quinn Peeper, authors of Classical Shindig (Octavia Books).

Notable for its artistry and beauty was a tablescape designed by Melanie Tipton of Last Petal: Both the glasses imported from France and the lovely napkin rings sported bees, and the artfully arranged flowers running the length of the outdoor table caught the attention of the real bumblebees buzzing along in the cooling fall air.

1 7 Passport to Hope Tablescapes fundraiser at The Compound. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 7 Passport to Hope Tablescapes fundraiser at The Compound. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 7 Passport to Hope Tablescapes fundraiser at The Compound. (Photo by Kolton King) 4 7 Michael Harold at Passport to Hope Tablescapes fundraiser at The Compound. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 7 Julie Dodson at Passport to Hope Tablescapes fundraiser at The Compound. (Photo by Kolton King) 6 7 Mary Patton at the Passport to Hope Tablescapes fundraiser at The Compound. (Photo by Kolton King) 7 7

Petra McKenzie and Jasmine Thompson of MK Workshop showed off a tablescape that included several examples of their custom fabric creations as well as stunning brass and rosewood tableware, all set atop a prize-winning rug from their Geometry line. Michael Harold’s beautifully composed tablescape sat indoors beneath an antique iron and glass greenhouse, the cumulative effect inspiring wistful images of misty England.

Several solo musicians added harmony and a true taste of Texas to the ambiance of the early evening festivities. Briana Adams’ acoustic guitar and clear voice provided one soundtrack for those shopping and socializing during the event.

The Compound is located at 2550 S. Hwy 237, Round Top. The venue officially opened to the public for the Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show on October 10 and runs through October 26. For show news and events, follow along, here.