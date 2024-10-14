An assemblage of Round Top’s chicest citizens and special guest designer Nathan Turner gathered at Red Antler Bungalows to celebrate the launch of the James Cabana boutique, which now offers a top-tier selection of textiles, wallpaper, lighting, rugs and more from the hotel’s luxe pool house in Round Top.

The James Cabana was designed by James showroom owner Meredith Ellis, using a smattering of offerings from the company’s lines, which now include Turner’s new California Collection of textiles and wallpapers. Turner brought his collection for viewing during the event – a line of over 30 prints inspired by his Northern California childhood.

Guests of the James Cabana launch were greeted by Brian Black and Big Tex the longhorn steer. Many paused for photo ops with Big Tex before entering the cabana to enjoy bites prepared by James Cabana chef Lawrence Fogarty. Cocktails were supplied by Round Top Liquor Shop and Rose Gold Rosé.

Aerialist Carolyn Schultz was flown in from Miami to perform a gravity defying routine over the Red Antler pool. Schultz twisted and twirled to the elegant sounds of a three-piece orchestra – dazzling the crowd and drawing the party outdoors to enjoy the balmy fall evening.

Round Top Round Up: Kathy and Dale Young, Susan and Fred Massey, Mark and Kasey Massey, Owen and Sofia Massey, Tricia and Gale Oliver, Susan Ketterer, Tori Cone, Bella Carrabba, Casey Barber, Patsy Fourticq, Lauren Corbin, Jose Veliz, Casey Boettcher, Libby and Jamie Bensohn, Kathy Bensohn, Marla Hurley.