There’s more to Round Top than just antiques. We’ve compiled a list of upcoming special events both during the antiques show and beyond. From live music and gallery exhibitions, to fashion shows and communal dinner experiences, there’s plenty to do in our little neck of the woods. Be sure to check this article on roundtop.com for updates. New events will be added here as details and ticket links become available.

October

Through October 26

Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm: “Emil Knodell, Local Color: A Photographic Tour” at Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville. Learn more, here.

Tuesday, October 1

10 am – 5 pm: Opening of Paul Michael Holiday House at Market Hill. View and shop 30,000 square feet of Christmas and seasonal decor, across 12 designer collections. Get special September 28 preview event tickets, here. Open daily through December. Learn more, here.

Paul Michael Holiday House opens to the public October 1 and runs through December.

October 3 – 27

8 am – 6 pm: McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors Back Barn Sale. Unbeatable deals on antique furniture and objects in need of a little TLC. Learn more, here.

Friday, October 4

5 pm: Local Vendor Appreciation Night at The 550 District. Vendors, artists, servers, and first responders are invited to enjoy food and drink specials and a free concert by American Gypsy. More info, here.

McLaren’s boasts a 20,000- square-foot showroom filled with treasures from Europe and India.

Saturday, October 5

5 – 8 pm: Blue Hills Bash. Celebrate the grand opening of seven new retail barns with late-night shopping, live music, snack buffet, drinks, and swag. Tickets, here.

Sunday, October 6

4 – 7 pm: Brooke Drake + Friends Palm Royale Soirée. Martinis, bites, and shopping at Blue Hills Barn M. Tickets, here.

Wednesday, October 9

5 – 8 pm: Passport to Hope: Tablescapes Fall Show Preview. The Compound and The White Barn host early shopping, music, light bites, and an open bar amid the tabletop creations of 11 notable designers. Benefiting the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization. Tickets, here.

Thursday, October 10

4:30 pm: Kim Hoegger Farmhaus Dinner & VIP Barn Sale. Held at the private Brenham residence of the award-winning designer and antiques dealer. Cocktails, live music, shopping in Hoegger’s antiques barn, Q&A with Traditional Home editor Krissa Rossbund, and dinner by local chefs. Tickets, here.

4 – 6 pm: Ty Hays Art Walk at The Horseshoe. View new work from Hays’ latest series, “Running Wild,” and pieces by other artists. Learn more, here.

Teressa Foglia and Ty Hays return to The Horseshoe with all kinds of new additions.

Saturday, October 12

1 – 5 pm: Millinery, Mommy & Me. Teressa Foglia hosts an afternoon of kid-friendly arts and crafts, outdoor activities, music classes, and live music for parents and little ones. At the Teressa Foglia barn at The Horseshoe. Learn more, here.

6 – 9 pm: Annual Round Top Antiques & Design Show kickoff party at The Halles. Cocktails and music. By invitation. Learn more, here.

5 – 10 pm: The Butcher’s Ball at The 550 District. Dinner by chefs Erin Feges and Sasha Grumman. Cocktails, wine pairings. Served at Round Top Dance Hall; VIPs seated inside The 550 District’s swanky speakeasy, The Mark. Tickets, here.

Sunday, October 13

6 pm: Late Night Shopping with Sapana and Southern Beasts. After-hours shopping and live music. Benefiting She Has Hope. Visit here to learn more about Sapana’s fall show events.

Monday, October 14

9 am – 6 pm: Opening day at The Original Round Top Antiques Fair, aka the Big Red Barn. VIP early shopping, 9 am – 1 pm; general admission entry at 1 pm. Show runs 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday – Friday, October 15 – 18, then closes at 4 pm Saturday, October 19. Tickets, here.

4:30 – 6 pm: Wine and book signing with Hunt Slonem at Laura Rathe Fine Art at The Halles. The artist/preservationist signs his latest volume, The Spirited Homes of Hunt Slonem. Gratis. Learn more, here.

6 pm: Rancho Pillow Feasts in the Field. Chef Luis Refugio Arellano Alder of Criollo in Oaxaca, Mexico prepares a live fire meal. Tickets, here.

6 – 9 pm: PaperCity Magazine Round Top Designer Dinner Honoring Hunt Slonem at The Halles. A Fare Extraordinaire crafts a harvest-themed seated dinner. Tickets $225. Learn more, here.

5 – 8 pm: Meet The 550 Market Makers. Hob nob with the artisans of the 550 Market. Learn more, here.

Tuesday, October 15:

Don’t miss The Halles’ book signing and Designer Dinner with special guest Hunt Slonem.

8 am: Marburger Farm Antiques Show Tuesday Morning Tailgate. Early-access shopping, breakfast bites, mimosas, coffee, and music. Opening bell at 9 am. Early-admission tickets $40 (Tuesday, October 15, 9 am – 2 pm; includes access to tailgate at 8 am). General admission begins 2 pm Tuesday, October 15, for $15. Show runs through Saturday, October 19; tickets good for the week. Purchase at the gate or online, here.

9 am – 6 pm: Marburger & Mimosas. Music and mimosas at the Teressa Foglia barn at The Horseshoe on Marburger Farm Antique Show’s opening day. Learn more, here.

4 pm: Happy Hour with Tecovas and Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott. At Junk Gypsy. Learn more, here.

6 pm: Rancho Pillow Feasts in the Field. Chef Luis Refugio Arellano Alder of Criollo in Oaxaca, Mexico prepares a live fire meal. Tickets, here.

7 pm: Sizzle & Sip Dinner. Ten-course South African-inspired meal and wine at Milk & Honey Ranch. Served nightly through October 19. Reservations required. Get them here.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez)

Wednesday, October 16

1 – 3 pm: Wine Tasting with Sofia Coppola Wines. Complimentary wine-tasting event from 1 – 2 pm followed by a panel discussion from 2 – 3 pm featuring local dealers and designers offering insights into their world travels, creative processes and current design trends. More info, here.

5 – 11:30 pm: Vinho Ranch Presents: Ranchers’ Roast Texas Wine Dinner. Live fire cooking by chef Johnny Ochoa of Hometown Meat Market. Multiple meat courses, roasted smoked oysters and peach cobbler with homemade ice cream. Wines by The Austin Winery and music by Pendulum Hearts and Jonathan Terrell. Tickets, here.

7 pm: The 550 Market Red Carpet Fashion Show. Fashions by The 550 Market artisans and other local vendors. At the Round Top Dance Hall. Tickets here. Three-course dinner at The Jon Perez Lounge, limited seating available.

Thursday, October 17

Cowgirls, Charcuterie, Cocktails shopping event at Wimberly Inc. in Henkel Square. Shop a large variety of pop-ups including hand-painted boot monograms and custom designs by artist Leslie Cheatham. Learn more, here.

1 – 3 pm: SXSW Artist Natalie Price performs live. Recognized as one of Austin’s emerging singer-songwriters. More info, here.

7:30 pm: The Western Vintage Renegades Fashion Show at the Market Hill breezeway. Fashions by Dirty Bohemian, Moontower Austin, Saint Bohemian, Assemblage 333, Highwayman Vintage, and more. Live music by Dale Watson. Tickets, here.

6 pm: The Runway 159. Arts for Rural Texas’ inaugural fashion show at the SPJST Hall in Fayetteville, honoring Sally Reynolds. Looks by Cheeky Vintage, Heidi Houston, Margarita Mercantile, Richard Schmidt Jewelry, Sapana, Simple Rags, and Tutu & Lilli. Margarita bar, sangria, and light bites. Benefiting Arts for Rural Texas. Tickets here.

Pixie and the Moon Vintage western fashion show at The 303 (photo by Kolton King)

Friday, October 18

1 – 3 pm: Singer Songwriter Danny Golden takes the stage at Marburger Farm. More info, here.

4 – 7 pm: Round Top Film Fest: First Look at The Halles. Exclusive preview screening of films to be shown at the area’s first-ever film festival, unveiling November 7 – 10. Gratis. Learn more, here.

7 pm – midnight: Denverado’s 80s Night at Zapp Hall. A Round Top tradition. Eighties attire encouraged. More information, here.

7:30 pm: The Round Top Social and Rodeo Runway. Fashion show and late-night shopping event featuring The 303’s vintage, reinvented, and contemporary pieces by Harper Worn & Weathered, Bombshell Betty, and Pixie and the Moon. Gratis. Learn more, here.

8 pm – midnight: Ellis Motel Luau. Don a grass skirt and a Hawaiian shirt and head to Henkel Square for a whole hog roast by Merritt Meat Co., live music on the porch at Kemo Sabe, dancing, a charity dunk tank benefiting Camp For All, limbo contest, and more. Gratis. Learn more, here.

Saturday, October 19

5 – 9 pm: Late Night Luxury Round Top Sip & Shop at The Halles. Elevated pop-up bazaar with jewelry, custom-made fashion, accessories, and more, plus a debut fashion show. Sponsored by Linda Plant, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Gratis. Learn more, here.

5 – 9 pm: Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry Dinner & Fashion Show. Fashions by Michelle Garcia Couture, cocktail reception, and four-course meal at Duo Modern. Tickets, here.

6 – 11 pm: Junk Gypsy Junk-o-Rama Prom. A Round Top cultural phenomenon for 20 years. Live music, food, and drinks. Costumes (especially prom attire) encouraged. Tickets, here.

7 – 10 pm: The Inner Outlaw Party. Artist Laura Goodson’s immersive solo art show at The 550 Market, debuting new lighting and sculpture work, as well as her coveted cowboy and cowgirl canvases. Music, light bites, and event-themed cocktails prepared by The Mark speakeasy. Heavy western attire encouraged. Tickets, here.

8:30 pm: Pixie and the Moon Presents: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks Vintage Western Fashion Show at The 303. Fashion, tarot cards, psychic, and palm readings. More info, here.

Artist Laura Goodson will host a solo art show at The 550 Market.

Sunday, October 20

6 – 9 pm: Caymus Vineyards Wine Dinner. Jamie and JB Royer prepare a five-course meal paired with Caymus wines. Tickets, here.

Tuesday, October 22

5 – 8 pm: Warrenton Wine Walk. Pick up a wine glass at Punkie’s Pavilion at Punkie’s Place. Sip and shop through Warrenton to support CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties. More info, here.

Thursday, October 24

7 – 11 pm: Zapp Hall Prom. Electric Horseman-themed party with dancing and drinks in the beer garden. Learn more, here.

Friday, October 25

7 pm: The Dryes perform at The Round Top Dance Hall. Up-and-coming country music duo. Tickets, here.

November

Friday, November 1

Round Top Wine Fest. Dinner with wine pairings. Local shopping spots will pour a variety of wines throughout the day. Early-bird tickets through October 31, here.

The Traveling Mahjong Series brings game play instruction and entertainment together at The Compound this fall.

Saturday, November 2

11 am: The Traveling Mahjong Series. Drinks, bites, shopping, and guided mahjong play at The Compound. Bites by Boon & Co. Complimentary welcome cocktail, DJ, and cash bar. Tickets, here.

Thursday – Sunday, November 7 – 10

Round Top Film Festival: Film screenings, Q&A panels, parties, celebrities, and more. The 550 District is the main festival hub, with some events held at Festival Hill. More info and tickets, here.

Friday, November 15

6 – 9 pm: Round Top Art Festival Preview Party. The Compound features works by fine artists, food trucks, full bar, and live music. Festival continues Saturday, November 16, 10 am – 4 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm. Learn more, here.

The inaugural Round Top Film Festival, happening this November.

Saturday, November 16

3 – 5 pm: Russell Ybarra Book Signing at Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville. Restaurateur Ybarra signs Enchilada Entrepreneur: Ten Lessons in Life and Business from the Founder of a Successful Tex-Mex Restaurant Group. Benefiting Camp Hope/PTSD Foundation of America. Learn more, here.

7 – 10 pm: West Texas Country Music “Jam” Boree. Stars of The Duke Ellington and Charles Mingus Orchestras & Jazz at Lincoln Center play songs from the Great American Country Music Songbook. At Round Top Dance Hall. Tickets, here.

December

Friday – Sunday, December 6 – 8

Christkindl Market. European-inspired Christmas market with twinkling lights, artisan vendors, food, music, and holiday cheer at The Compound. Tickets coming soon, here.

Saturday, December 7

3 – 9 pm: Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade. Shopping, food, drinks, and photos with Santa. Lighted float parade begins at 6:45 pm. More details, here.

Saturday, December 14

4 – 6 pm: Nutcracker Ballet. Celebrating the 15th annual performance by the Ovation Ballet Company at Festival Hill. Tickets, here.