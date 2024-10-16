The Late Night Luxury© sip and shop event returns to The Halles this Saturday, October 19 at 7 pm with a slew of new and returning luxury vendors, complimentary bites, cocktails and a fashion show. No tickets are needed to attend.

Dance to tunes spun by local legend Denverado, enjoy sweet and savory snacks from Libby’s Kitchen & Studio, and cocktails by Southern Spirit while perusing over 30 brands of the best fashion, jewelry and accessories in Round Top. A fashion show with models styled by Houston-based Volume Social Club will cap off the evening. This season’s Late Night Luxury© vendors include:

A. Botts Willis, Rank and Sugar & The Nashville Makers: Custom classic hats with a modern twist for men and women in beaver, rabbit and chinchilla furs, and Panama straw by milliner Ashley Botts Willis. Nashville Makers include a collective of Tennessee brands including Semplice Designs and Nicholas Greenbury Designs.

City Boots: Texas native Lizzy Chesnut Bentley brings her collection of heirloom quality leather boots in a rainbow of colors both classic and unconventional.

Clotheshorse Anonymous: Luxury fashion consignment and resale at its finest. Specializing in handbags, shoes, jewelry and clothing.

Cocktails Et Couture: Fashion creations fit for cocktail hour. Bold patterns, daring silhouettes, luxury materials.

Covet Aspen: Owner/curator Brigid Brumby curates designer pieces from across the globe to create one-of-a-kind looks. Jewelry, clothing, accessories, handbags and pieces for the home.

Double D Ranch: Modern classic Western wear and statement making pieces created in luxury fabrics by a Texas-based, family-owned brand.

Emerald Street Designs: Affordable luxury jewelry rendered in sterling silver triple plated 18 karat yellow, white, rose gold or rhodium and hand set with flawless cubic zirconia and simulated gemstones.

FindItGirl: Handbags, jewelry, seasonal décor and gifts galore.

Foreign Fare: Travel apparel featuring stylish, functional clothing that goes the distance.

Found Images: Nostalgic retro images are reimagined onto whipstitched lampshades.

Frock Shop: Dresses, clothing, shoes and accessories from brands like Derek Lam, Hunter Bell, Ulla Johnson, LoveShackFancy, The Great and many more.

Hawley Trucker Hat Bar: Custom trucker hat bar with a variety of patches to mix, match and make your own.

Heather Benjamin: Custom hats and hat embellishments, specializing in unique hat jewelry designs.

Hide & Chic: Hand tooled leather handbags and accessories.

La Boujee Boutique: Fun, flirty clothing and accessories for women of all sizes straight from New Orleans to Round Top.

La Lo La: Designer Leah Malasko travels the globe sourcing traditional fabrics and transforms them into modern, one-of-a-kind luxury resort wear crafted in silk, cashmere, leather and fur.

Laura Elizabeth Jewelry: Permanent jewelry designs in high quality, recycled metals. This season Laura brings an engraving machine to personalize your pieces.

LeLe Sadoughi: Embellished and bedazzled accessories including headbands, bows and clips, handbags, hats, sunglasses, belts and more.

Lotte 99: Consciously made clothing basics from California designer Sharon Brown.

Patricia Arango Jewelry: Soulful pieces crafted in sterling silver, solid gold and precious and semi-precious stones.

Pata Lifestyle: Fine handmade leather handbags and belts by Pata Lifestyle. Five percent of the company’s annual earnings go toward breast cancer prevention.

RHIDE: Saucy handmade belt buckles and Western inspired leatherwear.

Shapeau: Handmade coats, skirts and more, made with vintage and antique quilts.

Tonya Hawkes: Seattle native Tonya Hawkes began her career in New York City with fashion designer Donna Karan. After a stint as president of design for FURLA, Hawkes launched her eponymous brand of handbags in 2012.

Two Tequila Sisters: Specializing in hand embellished denim jackets and vests.

Upcycled Atelier: Vintage and antique textiles are given new life as home décor and furnishings.

Viva Denverado: Collection of vintage clothing with many Western inspired pieces found by Coty Cole and Denver Courtney.

The Late Night Luxury sip and shop event is sponsored in part by Linda Plant, Realtor. Join us at The Halles, located at 1465 S. Hwy. 237 this Saturday evening beginning at 7 pm for all the shopping fun.