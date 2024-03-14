Round Top is the place to find the unusual and the authentic. The fine, handmade leather handbags and belts by Pata Lifestyle are no exception, but beauty is more than skin deep at Pata, where five percent of the company’s annual earnings go toward breast cancer prevention.

Upon learning that Argentina has the second highest rate of breast cancer fatalities in the world, Pata Lifestyle CEO and founder Sylvia Kampshoff set about creating a company to bring awareness to the issue and much-needed screening opportunities to Argentine women.

1 4 Pata Lifestyle founder and CEO Sylvia Kampshoff (at right). 2 4 Pata Lifestyle’s striking Argentine polo belt in signature pink. 3 4 Luxury leather handbag by Pata Lifestyle. 4 4 Luxury leather fanny pack by Pata Lifestyle.

A portion of each purchase of a handbag or hand-stitched Argentine polo belt helps fund mammograms and ultrasounds at the University Hospital Austral in Pilar.

Pata’s striking polo belts, many bearing the signature pink-toned thread synonymous with breast cancer awareness, are inspired by Kampshoff’s frequent visits to Argentina for polo tournaments.

The belts and bags are made by local artisans in Buenos Aires, where the Pata Lifestyle team hand selects the hides and leathers that will be used in each season’s collections.

“We spend every fall in Buenos Aires, visiting our suppliers, feeling the leather, and really just being inspired by the environment,” says Kampshoff. “Many of the artisans are multi- generational craftspeople. Learning from them has been such a gift.”

Find Pata Lifestyle’s fine leather goods at The Halles this spring, March 16 – 30. Stay tuned to Pata Lifestyle, here to find out where they will be popping up next.