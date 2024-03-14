The Round Top Antiques + Design Show continues to expand each season, boosted by an influx of new vendors rushing to reserve spaces at the top venues. Special pop-ups and parties also abound, ensuring no lack of entertainment in addition to the treasure hunting fun.

Two of Round Top’s most venerable shopping venues – The Original Round Top Antiques Fair (aka Big Red Barn) and Blue Hills – will separately offer VIP and late-night shopping opportunities this spring, along with a pair of special pop-ups.

VIP tickets are available for early bird shopping from 9 am – 1 pm at the Big Red Barn. Regular admission gets shoppers access to the venue’s consummate selection of antique furniture, décor, art, jewelry, rugs Americana and more from 1 pm to close. Visit here for more details.

The Original Round Top Antiques Fair, aka Big Red Barn is where it all began.

Big Red Barn’s sister venue Blue Hills will welcome legacy bootmaker Lucchese in Tent 4 from March 21- 30 and Joey Wölffer of Sagaponack, New York’s Wölffer Estate Vineyard will occupy the Barn G lawn from March 23 – 38. Blue Hills will also offer late-night shopping until 8 pm on March 25.

Blue Hills also unveiled plans to open seven new barns for the Fall 2024 Round Top Antiques + Design Show. A slew of fresh vendors are expected to fill the barns, details of which will be revealed at a later date. Visit the Blue Hills website for more information.

A must-stop each season, Blue Hills’ ever expanding field of barns will be filled with treasures.

Meanwhile, The Horseshoe venue has added several new vendors to its stables, bringing even more antiques, art, and vintage clothing to the venue for its second official spring show.

In addition to headlining dealer Prize Home + Garden and artist Chad Kilgore there are dozens more top-notch vendors showing at The Horseshoe this spring including newcomers Don and Marta Orwig, Red Ticking, Inner Pieces, Layered by Paige Elise, The M, Mudlark, Midnight Rider, Scott Kerr and Unexpected Designs.

High Class Hillbilly vintage by Nikki Lane will pop-up at The Horseshoe with top quality vintage clothing as will Bandit Brand and Moving Altars art.

In need of a thirst quencher? Ellis Motel will be on hand at The Horseshoe for the first time this season. The team dispatched by the beloved local watering hole will begin pouring drinks beginning March 16.

The Teressa Foglia barn at The Horseshoe will also have a cash bar open daily beginning on March 14 with happy hour running each evening from 4 – 6 pm each evening. Foglia’s barn will brimming with activities throughout the show.

Owner Ryan Buenning is sinking in a spur at The Horseshoe, which continues to grow each season. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Artist Ty Hays will be showing his latest series entitled “Desert Dreams” throughout the show. An opening party is scheduled for March 16 with live music and beverages, followed by a Love Shack Fancy vintage pop-up March 23 – 25. Don’t miss Foglia’s Marburger & Mimosas event, starting early on March 26 to celebrate Marburger Antiques Show opening day. Visit here for Teressa Foglia’s full schedule of events.