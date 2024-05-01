An early morning fire that destroyed a handful of structures at the beloved Zapp Hall venue in Warrenton this past spring has inspired an outpouring of community support in the Round Top area.

Countless offers of donated materials and equipment and two fundraisers have been planned to support the affected vendors. Zapp Hall is set to host a picnic and fundraiser on May 18 with raffles, and live and silent auctions. A second fundraiser featuring live music performances from The Dryes, Western Jelly and others is slated for The Round Top Dance Hall. Go here for regular updates on this event.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze that consumed the Denverado storefront, Disco Alley event space, Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry’s Pearl Hall and an original hay barn that housed vendor Two Bar West. The Two Bar West barn was the only structure to be destroyed in the fire that was original to the historic Zapp Hall property, which has been operating as an antiques and events venue since 1987.

Fine jewelry by Vincent Peach is on display at its main Round Top location at Market Hill during the Round Top antiques shows. Fans of Denver Courtney (aka Denverado) and Coty Cole can still shop their Viva Denverado storefront at The 550 Market every weekend, year-round too.

1 3 Denverado’s retail and party zone at Zapp Hall was leveled in the fire. 2 3 Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry’s Pearl Hall was also taken by the blaze. 3 3 An original red barn housing Two Bar West was destroyed in the fire.

Denverado’s Disco Alley was the social hub of the Zapp Hall and home to several popular events each season including ’80s Nite, Warrenton Wine Walk and the legendary Zapp Hall Prom, which has been celebrated there for decades.

According to Zapp Hall owner Cheryl Lehane, the fire was discovered a little before 5 am on April 11 by a local who reported it to the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the fire is unknown.

“We will rebuild in some fashion,” Zapp Hall owner Cheryl Lehane tells RoundTop.com. “We plan to be fully operational for the fall show even if that requires the use of some tents.”

“We would like to thank the Round Top-Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department, Fayette County, and our wonderful neighbors for their heroic efforts in keeping the fire from consuming even more. A very special thank you to Jonathan Ogden who was driving by, saw flames and reported the fire.”

1 3 Scene from the early morning fire at Zapp Hall. 2 3 Scene from the early morning fire at Zapp Hall. 3 3 Scene from the early morning fire at Zapp Hall.

Zapp Hall will be open October 12 through October 26 for the Fall 2024 Round Top Antiques + Design Show. To learn more about Zapp Hall and the May 18 fundraiser, go here. The Zapp Hall property is currently on the market and available for purchase through Round Top Real Estate. Learn more about that here.