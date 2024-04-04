World class shopping is the main attraction during the thrice annual Round Top Antiques + Design Show, but scoring seats to special dinner events is an increasingly sought-after part of the Round Top experience. This season, award-winning interior designer and antiques maven Kim Hoegger of Kim Hoegger Home hosted an inaugural Farmhaus Dinner at her breathtaking Brenham residence.

Anyone who has visited Hoegger’s magical space at Blue Hills during the antiques shows knows that the veteran designer’s taste is impeccable. Decidedly classic and romantic, Hoegger’s selection of imported European antique furniture and decor is among the finest available in Round Top. The designer also recently released a line of textiles that blend harmoniously with her carefully curated antiques and speak to her love of cottage and coastal styles.

1 6 Guests of the Kim Hoegger Farmhaus Dinner pose on a sofa upholstered in Kim Hoegger Home textiles. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 6 Cocktail hour: Appetizers of smoked salmon mousse canapés with pickled okra and dill, and spring pea pesto crostini with burrata and arugula were served to guests during the pre-dinner cocktail hour. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 3 6 Cocktails and conversation at the Kim Hoegger Farmhaus Dinner cocktail hour. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 4 6 First course: a hearty salad created by Chef Tammie Mills of Blue Willow Cafe. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 5 6 Digging in. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 6 6 Winner, winner: Roasted chicken dish by chef Tammie Mills of Blue Willow Cafe. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Considering the effort Hoegger has put into creating dreamy environments at Blue Hills since her first show in 2019, it comes as no surprise that she is also a whiz at entertaining.

Blessed with a balmy spring evening, the first Kim Hoegger Farmhaus Dinner truly captured the essence of Round Top. Held inside an open-air barn amid rolling green hills dotted with bluebonnets in bloom and enclosed by mature trees swaying in the evening breeze, guests were greeted with ranch water cocktails, glasses of prosecco and French rosé. The first bites of the evening were passed appetizers of smoked salmon mousse canapés with pickled okra and dill, and spring pea pesto crostini with burrata and arugula.

After a bit of mingling and enjoying live country music by Cory Brooks, the well-heeled attendees made their way to beautifully decorated communal tables set with classic florals by Moose Feathers Florist and linens by Lena’s Fine Linen Rentals – all in soothing shades of spring green and white, with pops of yellow and soft pinks.

The menu for the evening was created and prepared by local restaurateur Tammie Mills of Blue Willow Café. Chef Tammie followed up the light appetizers with a hearty salad of roasted carrots with figs and marcona almonds on a bed of arugula with tahini pomegranate dressing. The main course was a tender, juicy baked spring chicken leg and thigh topped with garlic herbed goat cheese, balsamic roasted grapes, walnuts and honey.

1 4 Chef Tammie Mills of Blue Willow Cafe. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 4 Tara Royer of Royers Pie Haven. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 3 4 Cory Brooks crooning for the crowd. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 4 4 Kim Hoegger Home swag bags were provided to dinner guests. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Desert was provided by another local – Tara Royer of Royers Pie Haven. Tiny cups of Bluebell Homemade Vanilla ice cream accompanied slices of Royers’ famous pies. Guests had trouble choosing between the ever-popular Texas Trash, buttermilk and Junkberry pies. Girlfriend groups stole bites of pie from one other’s plates to get a taste of each, and pawed through generous swag bags filled with goodies including a Round Top embossed bracelet, candle, custom coasters and more.

A few guests and Hoegger devotees lingered after the meal discussing plans to travel to France later this month on Hoegger’s first ladies’ guided culinary and antique tour of Provence.

“The [tour of Provence will be] the first of many I hope. So excited about it!” Hoegger enthuses, noting that she has partnered with Jane Satow of La Provencal Cuisine Cooking School, of St Remy, France for the event, which is set for April 20 – 25.

There are still a few spots left on Hoegger’s spring tour of Provence. To find out more, or to join the travel group, contact Hoegger, here. A second tour of France hosted by Hoegger is in the works for this fall, November 16 – 21. Tour group sizes are limited, so be sure to secure your spot ASAP.

Visit Kim Hoegger Home in Round Top this fall, where the brand will be taking over a new permanent barn in the expanded section of Blue Hills. To learn more about Kim Hoegger Home, visit here and follow along @kimhoeggerhome.