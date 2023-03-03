If you’re looking for a weekend getaway in the Texas countryside, or a place to stay during the Round Top antiques shows that’s a little off the beaten path, check out the charming hamlet of Burton. Located less than 15 minutes from Round Top’s town center, this tiny community is big on charm.

This is Your Guide to Burton:

Where To Shop

Bayberry’s Antiques

1 2 Bayberry’s Antiques is a must stop in Burton during the Round Top Antiques + Design shows. 2 2 Bayberry’s Antiques is open seasonally only during the spring, fall and winter antiques shows in Round Top.

Bayberry’s Antiques is a hidden gem in Burton. Open seasonally only, including during the Round Top Antiques + Design Winter Show, this darling cottage is home to a classic, sophisticated collection of affordable vintage and antique furniture and decor. It is gathered from all over the United States with original art from co-owner Shelby Geshay. Stay posted on Bayberry’s opening dates and times here.

TxJunkR

TxJunkR is classic antique mall with an eclectic mix of local finds, including vintage, antique and contemporary furniture and home decor. Make sure to do a second pass around the store. You never know what you might find.

This wonderland is located next to Los Patrones Mexican restaurant. It is open year-round Thursdays through Sundays. Watch for new inventory on TxJunkR’s Instagram page.

Where To Eat & Drink In Burton

Blue Willow Cafe

Chef Tammie Mills has given the sleepy town of Burton something worth waking up for. Blue Willow Cafe is located in a circa 1937 building downtown. In 2019, Mills revived the historic space with an interior update and jazzed up the menu to showcase her contemporary take on classic breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

Popular dishes at Blue Willow include the “tweaked” eggs benedict (tweaked with a schmear of herbed cream cheese), huevos rancheros and blackberry balsamic French toast. The cafe also turns out fancy hot cakes like brown sugar banana and blueberry lemon curd in the historic setting. Health conscious options like avocado toast and quinoa topped with sauteed spinach and eggs are also available.

Hearty sandwiches served on housemade bread, salads and soups make up the simple, flavorful lunch menu. Offsite catering options include everything from full meals to breakfast and charcuterie boards.

1 2 Chef Tammie Mills has freshened up the beloved hometown spot formerly known as the Burton Cafe. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 2 Every dish at Blue Willow Cafe is made with fresh ingredients. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Brazos Belle Restaurant

Brazos Belle brings a taste of Provence to the Texas countryside. This quaint French country bistro located in an antique general store boasts authentic French dishes created by a French chef. Weekend dinner reservations are coveted. For updates on the latest with Brazos Belle, check the restaurant’s Facebook page.

1 3 The Brazos Belle restaurant is housed in a historic building in downtown Burton. 2 3 Chef Andre Delacroix is beloved for his authentic, seasonal French dishes. 3 3 Burton brings a charming downtown.

Burton Short Stop

Just passin’ through? This convenience store and cafe is a good reason to take an extended break from the road with a big screen TV, beer and wine, and a downhome lunch and dinner menu featuring Southern favorites like chicken fried steak. Stock up on your favorite snacks and beverages or grab groceries to haul back to your Airbnb on your way out.

Neon Moon Coffee

Caffeine fix: Neon Moon roasts its coffee beans in-house.

In-house roasted coffee beans mean you get the freshest cup o’ joe available in central Texas. All your favorite hot and cold coffee concoctions are available at New Moon. There are also special barista inventions like cinnamon vanilla and white chocolate strawberry cheesecake lattes. Check here for new flavor updates.

Locally made pastries are brought in fresh daily to pair with those beverages. You can even pick up a bag of Camp Hope blend coffee beans to take home. The proceeds from these special beans go to support veterans with PTSD. Neon Moon is open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Saddlehorn Winery & Tasting Room

1 2 The Saddlehorn Winery tasting room is open Thursday to Sunday for tastings. 2 2 The award winning selections at Saddlehorn Winery.

Views of the rolling hills and vineyard on this 390-acre ranch are the perfect backdrop for tasting Texas wine. Saddlehorn grows Blanc du Bois and Black Spanish grapes to create its award-winning vinos. The winery is open Thursdays through Sundays for tastings. There is also an event room available for rental. Check for pizza nights and more info here.

White Horse Tavern

Stop in for the homestyle lunch service inside a century old building. The White Horse Tavern menu features a weekly special in addition to burgers, old fashioned pimento cheese sandwiches (on white bread) and simple but inventive dishes like cowboy spaghetti and taco lasagna. Wash down your meal with a beer from the extensive selection.

There is even live music on the weekends. Check the schedule here.

Where To Stay

Camelia Farm

Camelia Farm brings newly built barn-style accomodations comprised of two suites with queen beds, twin trundle beds and sofa beds. Each has a dedicated bathroom and a full kitchen. Click here to make reservations.

The Cotton Gin Inn

The Cotton Gin Inn is a two bedroom house with a fully equipped outdoor pavilion, plus a barn. All on a private wooded 1.44-acre compound. The outdoor space has a firepit and is setup for grilling, dining, lounging and playing horseshoes, cornhole and darts. It can be combined with the property’s guest cottage to make a compound for up to 10 guests.

Better yet, Cotton Gin is easy walking distance to downtown Burton. Book here on Airbnb.

Goodnight Round Top

Goodnight Round Top brings four sweet cottages on eight quiet wooded acres. Each cottage has a private deck, firepit and barbecue grill. Tranquil walking rails and an outdoor pavilion are available for weddings and events. Book one cottage, or all four here.

Pigs Fly & Co.

This former circa 1920s mercantile turned charming guest house is designed and decorated by interior designer Tricia Dabney. The unique floor plan includes two separate living quarters, one with a king bed, full kitchen and living space and a second with two king beds and a four-bed bunk room with two baths. Located next door to Bayberry’s Antiques. Book a single space, or rent the whole pad here.

1 5 2 5 3 5 4 5 5 5

Sunset Bungalow

This darling two-bedroom historic cottage boasts the most modern of amenities: a Tesla charger. The home Sunset Bungalow occupies was moved from the historic Heights neighborhood of Houston to Burton and lovingly updated.

You can enjoy sunsets and pasture views from the spacious front deck. Sunset Bungalow is walking distance to downtown Burton. Click here for more information.

Things To Do

Texas Cotton Gin Museum

Cotton ginning demonstration at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum.

The Burton Farmers Gin has been a part of the community since 1914. It has been officially dubbed the oldest operating cotton gin in America by the Smithsonian Institute and is open for tours Tuesdays through Saturdays each week.

The gin is cranked up for demonstrations once a month and for special events, including the annual Cotton Gin Festival. The 34th Annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 from 10 am to 6 pm. Expect a parade, crafts, live music and folklife demonstrations like blacksmithing, butter churning and spoon carving. A tractor, engine and classic car show will also be held on the museum grounds. The festival is free and open to the public.

Burton Railroad Depot & Museum

The historic Burton Railroad Depot.

The Burton depot was the place to catch trains to Brenham, Houston and Austin from the late 1800s to the 1950s. Today, the historic structure is maintained by the Burton Heritage Society. The depot is open for tours the first Saturday of each month and by appointment.

It’s also the site for Burton’s annual Texas Ranger Day. The 12th annual Texas Ranger Day will be held on Saturday, March 11 from noon to 5 pm. Planned activities include a fajita and bean cookoff, and folklife demonstrations of blacksmithing and chuckwagon cooking. There also will be kids’ activities, including the Lil’ Mr. & Miss Ranger contest and mule driven buggy rides.

Rocky Creek Park on Lake Sommerville

Learning to fish on Lake Sommerville. (Photo by Texas Parks & Wildlife)

Rocky Creek is a US Army Corps of Engineers Park located between Burton and Somerville that offers RV and tent camping, boating, fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing. The shady, well-manicured hiking trails are short and easy enough for the whole family to enjoy. Lakeside campsites allow for launching a canoe or kayak onto the lake just steps from your tent. Only 15 minutes from Burton’s town center.

Click here to book a campsite, and for more information.

Peeka Ranch

Welcoming committee: the alpacas of Peeka Ranch.

Tucked away in the rolling hills, this alpaca ranch is home to more than 100 alpacas. Tour the ranch, visit with animals and shop a wide array of alpaca products from hats, gloves and stuffed animals to carpets and more. Visits to Peeka Ranch are currently by appointment only. Call (713) 857-1461 to schedule a time.