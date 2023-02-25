Community leader Craig Moreau has been tapped as the new executive director of the Round Top Family Library, ending the search for fresh leadership for the vital small town Texas library that began late last year.

Prior to accepting the position at the Round Top Family Library, Moreau served Fayette County in several roles. His public service positions include chair of the Workforce Coalition for Rural Texas, co-founder of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), member of both the Homeland Security Task Force and Regional Intelligence Center, and vice president of the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter.

Craig Moreau poses with wife Jamie Moreau, Fayette County’s Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.

“I am thrilled to be selected to lead an organization that has been so special to the lives of our family and friends,” Moreau says in a statement. “The Round Top Family Library is a true center for the community. It’s a place where children learn to love reading, where families come to spend quality time and where our seniors find a place of belonging. The Round Top Family Library and www.ILovetoRead.org will thrive as a hub of connected engagement for our region.”

In his new position, Moreau will ensure that the library continues to function as a nucleus for the greater Round Top region’s rapidly growing population, providing much needed services and educational programs for people of all ages and myriad interests. The library offers yoga, preschool story time, art after school for elementary students, chess club, gardening for kids, book talks featuring local authors, and more.

Library Board president Ed Ellis with Craig Moreau at Rural Philanthropy Day. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

One ongoing project that will help fulfill these goals is the planned conversion of a large tin barn on the Round Top Family Library property into a community meeting and auditorium space. Moreau notes that the project is progressing well.

“We have preliminary drawings of the community center,” he says. “Our hope is that the center will meet a regional need for a gathering space for children, seniors and nonprofit groups. Our popular FYI series and our summer programs draw more attendees than we can accommodate in our current spaces.”

Constructed from a salvaged historic church, The Round Top family library is a true gem.

Meanwhile, the library has also expanded its hours of operation to meet the growing needs of the community and will now be open beginning at 10 am Tuesdays through Fridays. You can visit the Round Top Family Library at 206 W. Mill Street in Round Top. Learn more about its programs and services here.