Homemade Chili Takes Centerstage in Round Top and the Town’s Unique Family Library Emerges as the Biggest Winner
Attendees rocked out to party band Black Cat Choir at 550 Market.
Antique & Design Shows Spring March 16 - April 2
Fall October 14 - 28
Attendees rocked out to party band Black Cat Choir at 550 Market.
The Round Top Family Library’s 18th Annual Chili Cookoff was well attended this year, luring in locals and shoppers from the winter antiques show to enjoy warm bowls of chili and live music for a good cause.
Held on the grounds of the 550 Market, attendees rocked out to performances from local party band Black Cat Choir while sampling homemade chilis prepared by 22 participating teams. Many of the participants offered hot dogs and special toppings to go with their chilis.
New entrant Sons of the American Legion out of Burton took the first place prize, followed by second place winner Warrenton Crew — another new entrant. Third place was taken by Out of Your League Chili while the Bybee Cookers won the Golden Spoon and People’s Choice honors for the second year in a row. In the seniors category, The Los Seniiors earned the Showmanship award.
Additional fundraising efforts included a book sale table and a live auction hosted by Heather Kaspar.
All proceeds from the chili cookoff will be used to fund the annual operating expenses of the Round Top Family Library. To find out more about this vital small town Texas library and its extensive offerings, visit its full website.
Antique & Design Shows Spring March 16 - April 2
Fall October 14 - 28