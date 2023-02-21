The Round Top Family Library’s 18th Annual Chili Cookoff was well attended this year, luring in locals and shoppers from the winter antiques show to enjoy warm bowls of chili and live music for a good cause.

1 5 Always a good time: Round Top Winter Show goers (dressed in cozy blanket coats by Sapana) stop by the Chili Cookoff to enjoy a live performance by The Black Cat Choir. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 2 5 Round Top favorites The Black Cat Choir lend their talents to the cookoff. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 3 5 Kathy and Dale Young out in support of the Round Top Family Library at the chili cookoff. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 4 5 Local favorite DJ Denverado with Coty Werner, John Share and Chuck Brown. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 5 5 Craig and Lincoln Moreau were spotted joining in the fun in support of the Round Top Family Library. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman

Held on the grounds of the 550 Market, attendees rocked out to performances from local party band Black Cat Choir while sampling homemade chilis prepared by 22 participating teams. Many of the participants offered hot dogs and special toppings to go with their chilis.

New entrant Sons of the American Legion out of Burton took the first place prize, followed by second place winner Warrenton Crew — another new entrant. Third place was taken by Out of Your League Chili while the Bybee Cookers won the Golden Spoon and People’s Choice honors for the second year in a row. In the seniors category, The Los Seniiors earned the Showmanship award.

1 3 First place winners: Sons the American Legion – Burton. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 2 3 Jubilant third-place crew: Out of Your League Chili Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman 3 3 Los Seniiors pose with their Showmanship award. Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman

Additional fundraising efforts included a book sale table and a live auction hosted by Heather Kaspar.

All proceeds from the chili cookoff will be used to fund the annual operating expenses of the Round Top Family Library. To find out more about this vital small town Texas library and its extensive offerings, visit its full website.