There’s more to Round Top than just shopping. We’ve compiled a list of upcoming events, both during the Spring Antiques + Design Show and beyond. There’s plenty to do in the Texas countryside. This is your guide:

Saturday, March 11

3 pm: James Dick Piano Recital at Festival Hill featuring works by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin. Tickets $40 adults, $10 students. Reception and dinner is $80 per person with reservation only.

Noon to 5 pm: Burton Heritage Society hosts the 12th annual Texas Ranger Day in Burton. Crafts, games, buggy rides and more. DJ Kountry Chick will bring the tunes, with food from the Annie Maud Avis Memorial Fajita and Beans Cookoff. Benefiting Mount Zion Chapel restoration.

Book signing at The Halles with Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux

Friday, March 17

9 to 11 am: Morning mimosas at The Halles with designer Alessandra Branca and Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux, illustrated talk, followed by a book signing with Steele Marcoux who will sign Veranda at Home in the South: Interior Design Reimagined. Tickets $35, at TheHalles.com.

Friday, March 17 to Saturday, April 1

The Branca Bungalow showcase at Red Antler designed by Alessandra Branca opens for tours for VIP ticket holders on Friday, March 17, 2 to 4 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, 11 am to 4 pm. VIP tickets $50. The Branca Bungalow is open for general tickets Monday, March 20 through April 1 from 11 am to 4 pm daily. Those $25 tickets are available here. All proceeds benefit The Round Top Family Library.

9 am to 3 pm: 28th Annual Herb Forum & Plant Sale at Round Top Festival Institute.

Saturday, March 18

6 to 9 pm: Spring Antiques & Design Show Kickoff Party at The Halles (by invitation).

Thursday, March 23

7:30 pm: Western Vintage Fashion Show at Oak Bones. Music by Pendulum Hearts. Ticket sales benefit Festival Hill. Get them here.

Friday, March 24

6 to 9 pm: Butcher’s Ball Dinner at The Halles with two-time Golden Cleaver chef Tony Luhrman of El Topo. Cocktails by Robin Berwick, music from Christopher Seymore. Tickets, $175, at TheHalles.com.

Everyone’s favorite DJ, Denverado will host two events at Zapp Hall this spring.

7 pm to midnight: Denverado’s ‘80s Nite at Zapp Hall beer garden in Warrenton. Time travel back to the decade of leg warmers and big hair.

Saturday, March 25

5:30 pm: Dinner in the Hayfield at Blue Hills with Hibiscus Linens, $250. Tickets here.

6 pm: Junk Gypsy Junk-O-Rama Prom on the lawn at Junk Gypsy. Live music from John Evans Band and Hannah Dasher, catered by Truth BBQ with drinks by Goode Company’s Yonderlust cocktail trailer. Prom-themed attire encouraged, but not required. Tickets $50, gypsyville.com.

6 to 9 pm: Butcher’s Ball Dinner at The Halles with James Beard Taste Twenty Chef and barbecue queen Michelle Wallace. Music Western Bling. Tickets $175, at TheHalles.com.

5 pm: Cosmic Cowboy Fashion Show at the historic Round Top Dance Hall. Live music and dinner. Get tickets here.

Sunday, March 26

6 to 9 pm: Benjamin Moore presents The Designer Dinner with A Fare Extraordinaire, and honored guests SuzanneKasler and Bobby McAlpine, at The Halles. Tickets $200, at TheHalles.com.

7 pm: Texas singer William Beckmann performs at Bader Ranch. Full bar and lobster rolls.

1 2 Architect Bobby McAlpine will sign his new book, Romantic Modernism at The Halles. 2 2 Suzanne Kasler will visit The Halles to sign copies of her new book Edited Style.

Monday, March 27

Opening day at The Original Round Top Antiques Fair (The Big Red Barn). VIP admission 9 am to 1 pm; general admission 1 pm.

10 am to 6 pm: Casa Branca Design Day at the Casa Branca tent at Red Antler Bungalows with featured designers and workshops. Shop Alessandra Branca’s distinctive Casa Branca home furnishings — pillows, lampshades, decoratives and furnishings, as well as antiques. The Poppy Caravan joins the fun with a wonderful collection of fashion and design creators, artists and designers. Gratis.

2 to 4 pm: Afternoon wine, illustrated talk and book signing with designer Suzanne Kasler at The Halles. Tickets $35, at TheHalles.com.

4 to 6 pm: Cocktails, illustrated talk and book signing with architect Bobby McAlpine at The Halles. Tickets $35, at TheHalles.com.

4 to 6 pm: The Best of the 1970s and 1980s at Casa Blanke, emceed by Bubba McNeely. Lite bites and wine will be offered in the courtyard for a $15 minimum donation at the door. Proceeds to benefit World Central Kitchen. RSVP at [email protected].

6 to 9 pm: Royers and Caymus gourmet dinner at Zapp Hall, Warrenton. Four-course dinner and wine pairings from Caymus Family of Wines, plus Royers famous pie.

Shopping Prize Home + Garden’s tent at Marburger Farm Antiques Show.

Tuesday, March 28

Opening day of Marburger Farm Antique Show. Tailgate Tuesday early admission 8 am, tents open 9 am; regular admission 2 pm.

5 to 9 pm: Sip & Shop elevated pop-up bazaar with jewelry, custom-made fashion, accessories and more at The Halles. Gratis.

Noon to 8 pm: Shindig at Bader Ranch. One day of exclusive shopping, coveted fashion brands and founders. Vendors include La Vie Style House, Mignonne Gavigan, Mi Golondrina, Ruby Stewart and more. Women’s apparel, handbags, jewelry and art. Champagne at sunset. Gratis.

Wednesday, March 29

5 to 9:30 pm: 6th Biannual Food and Fashion Experience hosted by Vincent Peach at Market Hill. Four course Italian dinner by DUO Modern paired with top-flight wines, plus a fashion show featuring Michelle Garcia Couture and Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry. Starts with cocktails at the Vincent Peach Market Hill Showroom. Tickets must be purchased in advance, here.

6 to 9 pm: The annual Halles Thank You Party at the close of the show. By invitation.

Thursday, March 30

7 pm to midnight: Denverado’s Big Texas Prom Nite at Zapp Hall’s Disco Alley in Warrenton. Circus themed.

Friday, March 31

6 to 9 pm: gourmet dinner at Drift & Holler, Round Top. Four-course dinner and wine pairings from Prisoner Wine, plus Royers famous pie. Tickets here.



April

Saturday, April 1

11:15 am to 9:30 pm: Family fun at the eighth annual Schulenburg Sausagefest on Main Street, with contests and hog-calling. Live music and activities for the kids.

Thursday, April 13

7 to 9 pm: Come read one of your poems aloud at the Round Top Family Library. Open to youth and adult poets, emerging and established writers.

Saturday, April 15

10 am to 6 pm: The 34th Annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival benefits and celebrates the oldest operating cotton gin in America. Tour the gin structure and watch a bale of cotton be ginned. Parade, antique engine show, tractor and classic car shows. Gratis. At the Texas Cotton Gin Museum.

Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16

Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm: The Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival showcases 250-plus juried exhibits from home decor to gardening, crafts, clothing and jewelry. Food, live entertainment and tours await. Hosted by Chappell Hill Historical Society.

Recording artist Pat Green will headline the One Square Mile Music Festival.

Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23

The One Square Mile Music Festival

Pat Green headlines the inaugural three-day music festival at Stone Cellar and Round Top Dance Hall in Round Top. Soul Brunch to close out the show. Tickets here.

Saturday, April 22

3 to 5 pm: Duets with Elizabeth Adkins on violin and Edward Newman on piano at Festival Hill Concert Hall.

Friday to Sunday, April 28 to 30

21st Annual Poetry at Round Top with readings, workshops and fellowship.

May

Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7

Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm: ArtWalk, hosted by ARTS for Rural Texas and Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Juried art fair with proceeds benefiting projects and programs for children throughout Fayette County.