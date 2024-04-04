The One Square Mile Music Festival is back with an electric new lineup of artists ready to light up multiple stages with a blend of Americana, traditional country, rock, blues and soul at The Stone Cellar and Round Top Dance Hall in Round Top April 18 through 21.

A curated mix of legendary and up-and-coming artists will perform at the second iteration of One Square Mile throughout the music-filled weekend. The fun begins with a kick-off party on Thursday, April 18 featuring recording artist Doug Forrest, returning One Square Mile artist Joey McGee, and beloved Texas honky-tonk band The Broken Spokes.

The party continues Friday with performances by Cactus Thief, Neon Baby Annie Bosko and the soulful sounds of Jack Ingram on Friday, April 19.

Doors open early on Saturday at 11 am with a stellar lineup sure to keep your toes tapping all day long, ending with a concert by One Square Mile headliner Rodney Crowell. Crowell, a native Texan and Grammy award winning songwriter is also known as the architect of Americana music. Crowell will take the stage at the Round Top Dance Hall at 8 pm.

1 4 Annie Bosko is set to perform on Friday, April 19 2 4 Jack Ingram will perform on Friday, April 19 3 4 The McCrary Sisters will perform on Sunday, April 21 4 4 2024 One Square Mile Music Festival full lineup

Make it a full weekend and stay through Sunday, April 21 to hear gospel phenomenon The McCrary Sisters as they close-out the show with what promises to be a performance that will bring down the house. See the full concert schedule, here.

The Stone Cellar honky-tonk, bar and restaurant and Round Top Dance Hall will serve as the performance venues for the One Square Mile Music Festival again this year. Located in the heart of Round Top, The Stone Cellar and Round Top Dance hall are part of The 550 District, which is also home to the Jon Perez Lounge bar and restaurant and luxury shopping collectives Rockabilly Baroness and The 550 Market.

Concert goers will enjoy access to all The 550 District’s shopping venues, bars and restaurants and view performances from the covered outdoor atrium and inside the dance hall. This event will sell out, so be sure to secure your tickets here today. Learn more about the One Square Mile Music Festival and follow along for updates about the show, here.