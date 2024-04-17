Sporting custom made Western hats and Texas-sized gregariousness, Million Dollar Decorators alums Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn Ireland fully embraced the spirit of Round Top during their visit to the Spring 2024 Antiques + Design Show.

The British-born friends and California-based contemporaries are best known for divining the interiors of Hollywood elites. Several Kardashians, Sir Elton John, and Steve Martin are clients, among others.

The thick-as-thieves pair began shopping for celebrity-worthy pieces immediately on arrival. Flitting from one venue to the next, Bullard and Ireland paused only to pose for selfies with fans and to attend a few special events along the way.

“One of my favorite things is coming to Texas,” Ireland said during the visit. “Texans, the Australians and the English are kind of one in the same.”

“And she’s never one to leave a cowboy behind,” Bullard teased.

1 18 Guests of honor: Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn Ireland 2 18 Designer Dinner Sponsors with Benjamin Moore: Annie Miranda-Sommer, Leticia Haywood, Lauren Corbin. (Photo by Heather Robards) 3 18 Designer Dinner Sponsors with Back Row Home: Kelly O’Donnell, Tracey Shingledecker, Courtney Greenwood. (Photo by Heather Robards) 4 18 Designer Dinner Sponsor Susan Horne with, Verona Prive, Cindy Ciskowski, Crystal Nichols, and daughter Meghan Horne. (Photo by Heather Robards) 5 18 Domus Caviar and champagne were served during cocktail hour. 6 18 A Night in Marrakech themed lounge at The Halles. (Photo by Heather Robards) 7 18 Tables at the Night in Marrakech themed dinner by A Fare Extraordinare (Photo by Heather Robards) 8 18 Elizabeth Hill and Robin Hume pose at the Designer Dinner at The Halles. (Photo by Heather Robards) 9 18 Martyn Lawrence Bullard visits with guests at the Designer Dinner at The Halles. (Photo by Heather Robards) 10 18 Kathryn Ireland visits with guests at the Designer Dinner at The Halles. (Photo by Heather Robards) 11 18 Martyn Lawrence Bullards, Kristen McDaniel, Betty Soos. (Photo by Heather Robards) 12 18 Kasey and Mayor Mark Massey. (Photo by Heather Robards) 13 18 John and Greg Fourticq. (Photo by Heather Robards) 14 18 Lynn Shapiro, Shannon Ramer, Katelyn Harness, Lauren Shapiro. (Photo by Heather Robards) 15 18 Dining with the stars at the Designer Dinner at The Halles. (Photo by Heather Robards) 16 18 Linda Plant, Reenie Collins. (Photo by Heather Robards) 17 18 Jade Fleming, Adil Belaguid. (Photo by Heather Robards) 18 18 DJ Damon Pampolina hypes up the crowd. (Photo by Heather Robards)

As guests of honor at the annual PaperCity magazine and Benjamin Moore Designer Dinner at The Halles, the designers and attendees were greeted with champagne, Domus Caviar and specialty cocktails. The cocktail hour also featured Moroccan hors d’oeuvres prepared by A Fare Extraordinare including grilled steak bites with chermoula sauce and makouda — a fried potato croquette with harissa sauce.

The appetizers were a prelude to AFE’s A Night in Marrakech-themed seated dinner where bright, exotic florals were set on block printed table linens accompanied by flickering candles and tiny tagines.

The meal began with a Moroccan carrot salad tossed with spicy lemon dressing followed by an entrée of tender lamb tagine served over a roasted chickpea, butternut squash and cous cous medley and garnished with fresh herbs. The meal was served with a side of zaalouk — a smokey eggplant dip accompanied by a crispy pita.

Dessert was an orange blossom baklava dusted with candied pistachios and walnuts and topped with honeycomb and spiced foam. It was truly a meal fit for monarchs.

After dinner, the crowd gravitated toward a bohemian lounge area created with punched brass lanterns, leather poufs, and a rich assortment of colorful fabrics. This was the backdrop for countless lighthearted portraits and duck-lipped selfies with Bullard and Ireland while DJ Damon Pampolina ‘rocked the casbah’ well into the evening with an energetic mix of 1980s pop hits to the delight of the lingering crowd. There might even have been a lap dance, but what happens at The Halles, stays at The Halles.

1 4 Kathryn Ireland and Martyn Lawrence Bullard return to The Halles for a book signing event. (Photo by Heather Robards) 2 4 3 4 4 4

The capers continued the following evening at a cocktail hour + book signing event — also at The Halles — where the design duo took time to chat and pose with each visitor who picked up copies of their recently published tomes; Star Style by Bullard, and A Life in Design by Ireland.

Missed out on the fun this spring? Stay tuned here to find out which stars will be lighting up The Halles during the upcoming Fall 20204 Round Top Antiques + Design Show.