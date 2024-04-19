The Halles’ Sip & Shop — Round Top’s iconic pop-up bazaar of boutiques and bubbly beverages — is a favorite night of the Round Top Antiques + Design Show. The third-ever iteration of this shopping extravaganza featured more than 20 vendors selling luxury clothing, hats, accessories, shoes, jewelry and art.

Immediately upon arrival, attendees were greeted with fizzy cocktails and infuse jars from The Southern Spirit, represented by owner Micah Griffin. Country Sunshine fueled shoppers with its delicious signature hamburgers and pizzas, while sweet tooths were sated by Libby’s Kitchen + Studio’s cake pops and snack mix. 

Newcomers on the pop-up scene included mother-daughter duo Beck Moose and Madison Moose of Beck bags; luxury fashion brand Via Michell’s co-founding couple Xavier Michel and Diana Argaez; vintage textiles from Shapeau, launched by emergency medicine physician Lauren Shapiro during COVID; and Gems by SJ’s Sara Jenkins.

Shapeau’s Lauren Shapiro, Lynn Shapiro at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Returning favorites included Leah Malasko’s La Lo La clothing line; custom-painted denim jackets by Madi Pearl; Laura Elizabeth Stuart’s sustainably-made jewelry line; Louisiana-based La Boujee Boutique; Sylvia Kampshoff’s Pata Lifestyle, which donates earnings in part toward breast cancer prevention in Argentina; and Lela Rose, past Halles designer and dinner special guest, with her Ranch collection of ready-to-wear clothing. 

DJ Foxxy Kay spun throwback jams as shoppers flocked to check out the variety of offerings from new vendors D.heart.d, The Vault, Kneaded Fashion, JADEtribe, and CG New York, as well as returning favorites City Boots, Heather Benjamin Jewelry, Covet Aspen, Tonya Hawkes, A. Botts Willis, and Rank and Sugar. 

Bria Cirkiel, Stephanie Duncan, Ashley Stovall at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Sip & Shop TX sponsor NAN Properties’ Andrea Riebeling handed out tote bags for shoppers to carry their treasures. Other sponsors that made this evening possible were Southern Spirit Home, Libby’s Kitchen + Studio, and Premier Sound and Lighting. 

Round Top Roundup: Rank and Sugar’s Suzanne Wade; Covet Aspen’s Brigid Brumby with Elvis the cat; Diane Nelson of D.heart.d ; Kneaded Fashion’s Jen Taillefumier; JADEtribe’s Kimberly Hartman; Cathy Grier and Mary Herff of CG New York ; City Boots’ Lizzie Chesnut Bentley, Grace Margaret Berndt, and Violet Phillips; Sister The Brand’s Maggy Chesnut; Libby Schmidt of Libby’s Kitchen + Studio; Christina Sacco; Andrew McCain; Neans Moran; Carl Salvato; Holli Wonka; Dana Vidal; Clemencia Larimore; Marita Fairbanks

The Round Top Fall Antiques + Design Show will take place October 10 through October 27.

See cinematic moments from The Halles Sip & Shop here. The video comes from Brian Nguyen of enMotion films.

Little Paris Antiques’ Paul Schembri, Baptiste Schembri at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Covet Aspen’s Brigid Brumby with Elvis at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

DJ Foxxy Kay at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

JADEtribe’s Kimberly Hartman, Holli Wonka at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kathy Young, Katharine Story at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kathy Young, Peggy Strode, Margaret Strode Smith at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Gems by SJ’s Sara Jenkins at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Libby’s Kitchen + Studio’s Libby Schmidt at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

CG Jackets’ Cathy Grier, Mary Herff at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Beck Bags’ Beck Moose, Madison Moose at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Haley Bowen Fine Art’s Haley Bowen, Zuzana Kastleman, Maurishka Pinedo at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

City Boots’ Grace Margaret Berndt, Violet Phillips at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Michelle Wood, Renee Fitzpatrick, Sister The Brand’s Maggy Chesnut at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Christina Sacco, Andrew McCain at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Sister The Brand’s Maggy Chesnut at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kneaded Fashion’s Jen Taillefumier at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

D Heart D’s Diane Nelson, Jessica Capone at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Shapeau’s Lauren Shapiro, Lynn Shapiro at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Madi Pearl’s Madi Hurley at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Neans Moran, Carl Salvato with Beverley Sally at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lizzie Chesnut Bentley, Maggy Chesnut at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Bria Cirkiel, Stephanie Duncan, Ashley Stovall at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Wohali’s Cealy Mills, Heather Benjamin Jewelry’s Heather Benjamin at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Megan Hurdle with Villa the dog at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Alex Venzke with Basil at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

A Botts Willis’ Ashley & Kate Bridges-Willis at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Southern Spirit’s Micah Griffin at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Julianna Montelegrea, Tiffany Halik, Neans Moran, Carl Salvato , Krista Shamaly at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Rank & Sugar’s Suzanne Wade at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Pata Life’s Sylvia Kampshoff at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lela Rose Ranch’s Hilary Wetmore at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lela Rose Ranch’s Lela Rose at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Andrew McCain, Andrea Schuter Riebeling, Christina Sacco at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Dana Vidal, Daniel Zimmerman at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Andrea Schuter Riebeling, Anne Mcgee at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Wanda Peters, Heidi Houston, Daniele Lee at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Sapana’s Jolie Helms, Mariam Hejazi at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Michael Millikin, Marita Fairbanks at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Cindy Stephens, Rylie Nightengale, Linda McDown at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Carlie King, Jim Kastleman, Ester Gamez of Ester Gamez Jewelry at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Jim Kastleman, Ester Gamez of Ester Gamez Jewelry at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

La Lo La Clothing’s Leah Malasko with Owen Wilson the dog, Clemencia Larimore at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Allison Withers, Ann Dyer at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

John Walker at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Ben Kastleman, Jordan Geibel with Paloma at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Sara Colvin, Allison Withers, Stephanie Middendorf, Andrea Lott at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

RJ Young, Barbara Roman, John Walker & Catherine D Anspon at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Southern Spirit’s Ashley Slater, Micah Griffin at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Leah Malasko, Mary Hoang-Do, Catherine D Anspon at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lauren Rebstock at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)