The Halles’ Sip & Shop — Round Top’s iconic pop-up bazaar of boutiques and bubbly beverages — is a favorite night of the Round Top Antiques + Design Show. The third-ever iteration of this shopping extravaganza featured more than 20 vendors selling luxury clothing, hats, accessories, shoes, jewelry and art.

Immediately upon arrival, attendees were greeted with fizzy cocktails and infuse jars from The Southern Spirit, represented by owner Micah Griffin. Country Sunshine fueled shoppers with its delicious signature hamburgers and pizzas, while sweet tooths were sated by Libby’s Kitchen + Studio’s cake pops and snack mix.

Newcomers on the pop-up scene included mother-daughter duo Beck Moose and Madison Moose of Beck bags; luxury fashion brand Via Michell’s co-founding couple Xavier Michel and Diana Argaez; vintage textiles from Shapeau, launched by emergency medicine physician Lauren Shapiro during COVID; and Gems by SJ’s Sara Jenkins.

Returning favorites included Leah Malasko’s La Lo La clothing line; custom-painted denim jackets by Madi Pearl; Laura Elizabeth Stuart’s sustainably-made jewelry line; Louisiana-based La Boujee Boutique; Sylvia Kampshoff’s Pata Lifestyle, which donates earnings in part toward breast cancer prevention in Argentina; and Lela Rose, past Halles designer and dinner special guest, with her Ranch collection of ready-to-wear clothing.

DJ Foxxy Kay spun throwback jams as shoppers flocked to check out the variety of offerings from new vendors D.heart.d, The Vault, Kneaded Fashion, JADEtribe, and CG New York, as well as returning favorites City Boots, Heather Benjamin Jewelry, Covet Aspen, Tonya Hawkes, A. Botts Willis, and Rank and Sugar.

The Sip & Shop TX sponsor NAN Properties’ Andrea Riebeling handed out tote bags for shoppers to carry their treasures. Other sponsors that made this evening possible were Southern Spirit Home, Libby’s Kitchen + Studio, and Premier Sound and Lighting.

The Round Top Fall Antiques + Design Show will take place October 10 through October 27.

