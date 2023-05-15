In a tantalizing preview of their upcoming Round Top summer dinner series at The Halles, Chef Cullen and Danielle (Danny) Holle of Country Sunshine wowed guests with a five-course seated dinner and wine pairing that celebrated the flavors of Mexico.

Best known for gourmet burgers and tacos, Holle showed off his culinary prowess with a stunningly sophisticated meal. An inventive carrot margarita was served as the welcome cocktail, followed by a first course of foie gras torchon, chile adobo jam, pickled strawberry and sourdough.

A second course of leche de tigre grouper, flowers, mezcal and sweet potato crisp preceded a dish comprised of an iceberg wedge and pork belly carnitas in pistachio mole, with pickled peppers and jalapeno charcoal.

1 5 Welcome cocktail: refreshing carrot margarita by Country Sunshine (photo by Valeria Sanchez) 2 5 Dishes from the five course Cinco de Mayo dinner by Country Sunshine at The Halles (photo by Valeria Sanchez) 3 5 Dishes from the five course Cinco de Mayo dinner by Country Sunshine at The Halles (photo by Valeria Sanchez) 4 5 Dishes from the five course Cinco de Mayo dinner by Country Sunshine at The Halles (photo by Valeria Sanchez) 5 5 Traditional margaritas by Country Sunshine at The Halles Cinco de Mayo dinner (photo by Valeria Sanchez)

The fourth course of tender short ribs with salsa roja in aioli verde and Waxman potatoes drew an enthusiastic reaction from the dinner crowd, eliciting excited conversation about the wonderful combination of flavors.

The meal was capped with a mouthwatering horchata tres leches cheesecake at the Cinco de Mayo themed dinner. Guests lingered long after the final course, chatting and enjoying Danny Holle’s Cinco de Mayo-themed playlist under the evening’s full moon.

1 3 The Cinco de Mayo dinner was a prelude to a summer dinner series to be hosted by Country Sunshine at The Halles (Photo by Valeria Sanchez) 2 3 Happy diners: the Cinco de Mayo dinner hosted by Country Sunshine at The Halles (photo by Valeria Sanchez) 3 3 Happy diners: the Cinco de Mayo dinner hosted by Country Sunshine at The Halles (photo by Valeria Sanchez)

By the end of the meal, attendees were collectively demanding additional dinner events from the Country Sunshine team, and they will get their wish. The Holles recently announced a permanent move to The Halles. This culinary couple will release more information on their upcoming summer dinner series soon on the Country Sunishine Instagram page.