Where better to shop, drink and be merry than Round Top? The second Sip & Shop at The Halles during the Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show showed that. This pop-up bazaar featured 24 vendors, national and Texas-based, selling clothing, hats, footwear, fine jewelry and accessories — an assortment of characteristic collectibles.

Sonya Winfree, Tirsa Benitez, Sandra Mendez at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Greeting guests was the Champagne Problems Mobile Champagne Cart, where shoppers could fuel up on complimentary All Hands craft cocktails and other bubbly beverages. Libby Corneau of Libby’s Kitchen & Studio treated early arrivers with light bites — miniature charcuteries boxes and her signature avocado chocolate chip cookies.

Mixmaster DJ Kay Dee with Premier Sound & Lighting curated the musical landscape, playing groovy tunes from all decades.

Round Top returning favorites included Leah Malasko’s Lo La Clothing, rebranded as La Lo La; Elizabeth Leaman’s antique quilt brand Lady Lancaster; Laura Elizabeth Stuart’s eponymous jewelry line; and Selina Stanford’s Frock Shop.

Lady Lancaster’s Elizabeth Leaman at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Breaking ground were newcomer Brandon Kafarela with his Houston-based line Molly X Niko, focused on minimalist style and breathability; My Drink Bomb owner Chloe Di Leo debuting her fine jewelry line; and Freya’s handmade hats from Ecuador.

Other new vendors on the scene were Cadeux, Christy Lynn, Finley Shirts, Hunter Bell, Inclan Studios, Kelly Kathleen Designs, KMC Handbags, La Boujee Boutique, Leather by Val, Leighelena, Rockabilly Baroness, Sapana Dreams, Tonya Hawks and Transparent Sunglasses.

The spirit of sustainability ruled. Woman-owned business Freya creates Panama hats with organic dyes; Mirth’s Erin Breen and Katie McClure ethically employ artisans in developing countries for their handwoven modern caftans and resort wear; Shelley Moon Design’s jewelry is crafted from 100 percent recycled gold and sterling silver; Silk Ranch’s silk garments, including the signature DreamCatcHer pants, are created from recycled Indian saris.

Shelley Moon at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Country Sunshine restaurant and bar fueled shoppers throughout the day with its full menu and bar. The CS burgers and margaritas deserve a special shutout.

Round Top Roundup: Hat maker Teressa Foglia, Silk Ranch’s Sheryl Brown, Pierre Verona’s Verona Disdier, Christy Lynn Collection’s Christy Lynn Lee, The Vintage Round Top’s Paige and Smoot Hull, Elizabeth Benavides, Lisa Parrish, Tiffany Halik, Jessica McKendree, Eva Park, Kathy Young, Peggy Strode, Wendy Burks, John David Robbins.

See cinematic moments from The Halles Sip & Shop here. The videography comes from Brian Nguyen of enMotion films.

If you missed this Sip & Shop don’t worry, more shopping fun is coming to The Halles. The Round Top Fall Sip & Shop will take place at the venue on October 24 from 5 to 9 pm.