Where better to shop, drink and be merry than Round Top? The second Sip & Shop at The Halles during the Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show showed that. This pop-up bazaar featured 24 vendors, national and Texas-based, selling clothing, hats, footwear, fine jewelry and accessories — an assortment of characteristic collectibles. 

IMG_9560 Chloe Di Leo, Tirsa Benitez, Sandra Mendez
Sonya Winfree, Tirsa Benitez, Sandra Mendez at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Greeting guests was the Champagne Problems Mobile Champagne Cart, where shoppers could fuel up on complimentary All Hands craft cocktails and other bubbly beverages. Libby Corneau of Libby’s Kitchen & Studio treated early arrivers with light bites — miniature charcuteries boxes and her signature avocado chocolate chip cookies. 

Mixmaster DJ Kay Dee with Premier Sound & Lighting curated the musical landscape, playing groovy tunes from all decades.

Round Top returning favorites included Leah Malasko’s Lo La Clothing, rebranded as La Lo La; Elizabeth Leaman’s antique quilt brand Lady Lancaster; Laura Elizabeth Stuart’s eponymous jewelry line; and Selina Stanford’s Frock Shop.

IMG_9551 Elizabeth Leaman
Lady Lancaster’s Elizabeth Leaman at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Breaking ground were newcomer Brandon Kafarela with his Houston-based line Molly X Niko, focused on minimalist style and breathability; My Drink Bomb owner Chloe Di Leo debuting her fine jewelry line; and Freya’s handmade hats from Ecuador. 

Other new vendors on the scene were Cadeux, Christy Lynn, Finley Shirts, Hunter Bell, Inclan Studios, Kelly Kathleen Designs, KMC Handbags, La Boujee Boutique, Leather by Val, Leighelena, Rockabilly Baroness, Sapana Dreams, Tonya Hawks and Transparent Sunglasses. 

The spirit of sustainability ruled. Woman-owned business Freya creates Panama hats with organic dyes; Mirth’s Erin Breen and Katie McClure ethically employ artisans in developing countries for their handwoven modern caftans and resort wear; Shelley Moon Design’s jewelry is crafted from 100 percent recycled gold and sterling silver; Silk Ranch’s silk garments, including the signature DreamCatcHer pants, are created from recycled Indian saris. 

Shelley Moon RDS_0575
Shelley Moon at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Country Sunshine restaurant and bar fueled shoppers throughout the day with its full menu and bar. The CS burgers and margaritas deserve a special shutout. 

Round Top Roundup: Hat maker Teressa Foglia, Silk Ranch’s Sheryl Brown, Pierre Verona’s Verona Disdier, Christy Lynn Collection’s Christy Lynn Lee, The Vintage Round Top’s Paige and Smoot Hull, Elizabeth Benavides, Lisa Parrish, Tiffany Halik, Jessica McKendree, Eva Park, Kathy Young, Peggy Strode, Wendy Burks, John David Robbins.

See cinematic moments from The Halles Sip & Shop here. The videography comes from Brian Nguyen of enMotion films.

If you missed this Sip & Shop don’t worry, more shopping fun is coming to The Halles. The Round Top Fall Sip & Shop will take place at the venue on October 24 from 5 to 9 pm.

Aria Franek, Madison Marchbanks, Katherine Purdy RDS_0463
Aria Franek, Madison Marchbanks, Katherine Purdy at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Andi Minette and Erin Davis_0693
Andi Minette, Erin Davis at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Tracy Eklund, Lisa Erwin, Michelle Maresh, Mary Lynn Khater, Wendy Burks, Stephanie Shanks, Angela Poujol RDS_0486
Tracy Eklund, Lisa Erwin, Michelle Maresh, Mary Lynn Khater, Wendy Burks, Stephanie Shanks, Angela Poujol at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Linsay Radcliffe, Madison herington and Sarah Wilhelm with Freya_0690
Linsay Radcliffe, Madison Herrington, and Sarah Wilhelm with Freya at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Shelley Moon RDS_0575
Shelley Moon at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Shelby Anderson, Kori Green and Paige Casey_0786
Shelby Anderson, Kori Green, Paige Casey at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Ryan Doolittle wearing Shelley Moon RDS_0590
Ryan Doolittle wearing Shelley Moon at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Reed Ashton Dixon, Mara Mira, Sanders Middleton _0612
Reed Ashton Dixon, Mara Mira, Sanders Middleton at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Paulina Padilla, Kelly Yu, Izabelle Guerrero_0621
Paulina Padilla, Kelly Yu, Izabelle Guerrero at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Michelle Harris, Angela Little RDS_0409
Michelle Harris, Angela Little at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Margot Hogan, Verona Disdier and Zuzana LAST NAME?_0952
Margot Hogan, Verona Disdier, Zuzana Kastleman at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lisa Parrish and Jessica Capone_0779
Lisa Parrish, Jessica Capone at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lisa Erwin, Angela Poujol, Michelle maresh RDS_0426
Lisa Erwin, Angela Poujol, Michelle Maresh at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Leigh Elena Navarro_0754
Leigh Elena Navarro at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Leanne and Eva Perry_0664
Leanne Perry, Eva Perry at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Katie Spradley, Miriam Petru, Robyn West, Jenny Petru RDS_0503
Katie Spradley, Miriam Petru, Robyn West, Jenny Petru at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Katherine Purdy and Lauren Purdy_0869
Katherine Purdy, Lauren Purdy at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Jessica mckendree, Olivia steele RDS_0516
Jessica McKendree, Olivia Steele at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Eve Wiley and Lillian Greene_0688
Eve Wiley, Lillian Greene at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Eva Park (The Vintage Hideaway) and Sarah Heston (High Noon Market)_0926
Eva Park of The Vintage Hideaway, Sarah Heston of High Noon Market at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Claudia Freeman_0900
Claudia Freeman at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Clarence Lee and Paola Katz_0630
Clarence Lee, Paola Katz at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

IMG_9491 TK, TK
Libby Corneau of Libby’s Kitchen with a colleague at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Christy Lynn and Oliver the pup, Teressa Foglia RDS_0526
Christy Lynn with Oliver the pup, Teressa Foglia at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Candice Morris and Alisha Ingraham_0638
Candice Morris, Alisha Ingraham at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

Arthur Perez and Doris Pitts, co-owners of Cadeaux_0773
Arthur Perez and Doris Pitts, co-owners of Cadeaux at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

IMG_9466 Elizabeth Benavides, Frances Chenne
Elizabeth Benavides, Frances Chenne at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9599 TK, DJ Kay Dee, Selina Stanford MAKE FEATURE PHOTO
Brittney Jaggard, DJ Kay Dee, Selina Stanford at The Halles Sip & Shop. DJ Kay Dee’s look was styled by Frock Shop. (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9474 Madi Hurley, Lizzy Welch, Catherine D. Anspon
Madi Hurley, Lizzy Welch, Catherine D. Anspon at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9511 Brandon Kafarela
Brandon Kafarela at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9739
Jolie Helms of Sapana at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9525 Kelsi Wofford
Kelsi Wofford at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9569 Valerie Willette
Valerie Willette at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9877
Zuzana Kastleman and Zuzi Calk at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9623 KMC Handbags
KMC Handbags at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9656 Kathy Young, Peggy Strode
Kathy Young, Peggy Strode at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9631 DJ Kay Dee
DJ Kay Dee at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9764 Smoot & Paige Hull
Smoot & Paige Hull at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9796 CROPJenny Antill Clifton, Katie McClure, Julie Bergeron, Erin Breen
Katie McClure, Julie Bergeron, Erin Breen at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9769
Margot Hogan of Transparent Sunglasses at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9839Brandon-Kafarela-Kate-Swail-scaled.jpg
Brandon Kafarela, Kate Swail at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9846 Silk Ranch
Silk Ranch at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9880 Valeria Croatto
Valeria Croatto at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9850 Lauren Rebstock
La Boujee Boutique’s Lauren Rebstock at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9688 Mirth
Mirth at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9706 Finley Shirts
Finley Shirts at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

La Lo La RDS_0478
La Lo La at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Heather Robards)

IMG_9562 Blossoms by Fleurals
Blossoms by Fleurals at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9584 Freya marks the spot
Freya marks the spot at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

IMG_9879 AllHands Vodka
AllHands Vodka at the Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9650
Chloe Di Leo Jewelry at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)

IMG_9653
Christy Lynn Collection at The Halles Sip & Shop (Photo by Mary Hoang-Do)