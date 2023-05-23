It was built, and they came. After a year’s worth of talking, and ultimately giving themselves a compressed three months to pull it off, the founders of Round Top’s One Square Mile Music Festival couldn’t help but call the first iteration a phonetic and financial success.

Hosted in the renovated Round Top Dance Hall on the grounds of the spruced-up Stone Cellar, music filled the air for four days in Round Top. Pat Green headlined a sold-out evening on a Saturday in the music hall, and bands played nearly all day in the covered area just outside of the 550 Market.

1 4 Western Bling plays at the Round Top Dance Hall during the One Square Mile Music Festival (photo Jordan Geibel) 2 4 Pat Green performs at the Round Top Dance Hall during the One Square Mile Music Festival (photo Jordan Geibel) 3 4 Black Cat Choir plays at the Round Top Dance Hall during the One Square Mile Music Festival (photo Jordan Geibel) 4 4 Crowds enjoying the One Square Mile Music Festival (photo Jordan Geibel)

The weather deity cooperated so that music lovers could sit in the sun, or in the shade of the oak trees, to munch on Stone Cellar food and sip on drinks and beer.

“When Pat’s on, he’s on, and that night he was full-throttle”, notes Brad Blacketer, director of operations at Marburger Farm, who was there with his wife Tracy.

VIP ticket holders were treated to a meet and greet with Green before the show, and also had access to the private speakeasy throughout the weekend. Blue Water Highway, the no-longer-unknown folk rock band from Austin, blew away the near capacity crowd in the hall on the Friday night of this first One Square Mile Music Festival.

1 6 Meredith Crockett, Pat Green and Marcus Soper at the One Square Mile Music Festival (photo Jordan Geibel) 2 6 Catherine Mace Frietsch, Marla and Matt Hurley (photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 6 Coty Werner and Zuzana Kastleman at the One Square Mile Music Festival (photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 6 Music and fashion: One Square Mile Music Festival guests dressed for the occasion (photo by Jordan Geibel) 5 6 One Square Mile Festival Founders (photo by Jordan Geibel) 6 6 VIPs enjoyed special access to The Mark speakeasy and other perks at the One Square Mile Musica Festival (photo by Jordan Geibel)

It seems apparent, that the One Square Mile Music Festival will now continue yearly. The founders of the festival are talking about expanding the lineup to layer different genres of music in and add additional venues. This is looking like a festival that may even expand beyond the one square mile of the Round Top city limits.