One Square Mile Music Festival Debuts With a Bang, Builds Anticipation For More Round Top Fun to Come
Pat Green headlined — and it's apparent this fest is going to become a yearly tradition.
It was built, and they came. After a year’s worth of talking, and ultimately giving themselves a compressed three months to pull it off, the founders of Round Top’s One Square Mile Music Festival couldn’t help but call the first iteration a phonetic and financial success.
Hosted in the renovated Round Top Dance Hall on the grounds of the spruced-up Stone Cellar, music filled the air for four days in Round Top. Pat Green headlined a sold-out evening on a Saturday in the music hall, and bands played nearly all day in the covered area just outside of the 550 Market.
The weather deity cooperated so that music lovers could sit in the sun, or in the shade of the oak trees, to munch on Stone Cellar food and sip on drinks and beer.
“When Pat’s on, he’s on, and that night he was full-throttle”, notes Brad Blacketer, director of operations at Marburger Farm, who was there with his wife Tracy.
VIP ticket holders were treated to a meet and greet with Green before the show, and also had access to the private speakeasy throughout the weekend. Blue Water Highway, the no-longer-unknown folk rock band from Austin, blew away the near capacity crowd in the hall on the Friday night of this first One Square Mile Music Festival.
It seems apparent, that the One Square Mile Music Festival will now continue yearly. The founders of the festival are talking about expanding the lineup to layer different genres of music in and add additional venues. This is looking like a festival that may even expand beyond the one square mile of the Round Top city limits.
