The Designer Dinner put on by A Fare Extraordinaire at The Halles during the Fall 2023 Round Top Antiques + Design Show was sell-out, luring design enthusiasts from all over town to end the day with a seated meal alongside fashion designer, author and special guest Lela Rose.

Guests entering the dining pavilion were offered red and white wines provided by Postino, and a choice of two aperitivos in keeping with the Mediterranean-inspired menu including a sweetly sour limoncello spritz spiked with Daphane Limoncello Liqueur, and a classic Aperol spritz.

Appetizers of lamb meatballs, ahi tuna carpaccio, and beer battered cauliflower fritters were offered as accompaniments to the cocktails in addition to a self-service grazing table filled with bite-sized delights including baklava, olives and charcuterie provided by Phoenicia Specialty Foods and installed by Libby’s Kitchen and Studio.

Following a lively cocktail hour marked by clinking glasses and excited conversations about the day’s finds, everyone settled at tables draped in deep blue linens inspired by the colors of the Mediterranean sea. The tables topped with all-white centerpieces created by Maxit Flower Design overflowed with fully-bloomed roses, ranunculus, lisianthus and hellebores.

Adding to the romantic ambience, artist and musician Sarah Johnson took to the stage decked out from head-to-toe in fashion finds from The Halles’ vendors to perform a string of her original Americana tunes as dinner service began.

Along with the first course of charred vegetable labneh featuring carrots, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, zucchini, savory granola and sauce vert, dinner attendees found a special take-home gift at each place setting; a sample-sized bottle of Old Country Olive Oil bundled with a packet of Zohrab’s Italian Dipping Spice from legendary Houston-based gourmet market Phoenicia Specialty Foods.

The hearty second course of beef kofta kabobs with sides of tabouli, hummus, tzatziki and freshly-baked pita bread was the perfect savory prelude to the dessert course – a lighter than air sweet lemon polenta torte, made with yogurt mascarpone cream, lemon torte, toasted almonds, lemon olive oil, honey syrup and shaved lemon zest.

As guests lingered at their tables enjoying glasses of wine and conversation, the winner of a custom Moreau Paris handbag hand painted with a Round Top theme was announced. The handbag giveaway along with a surprise belly dance performance by the stunning Laman Hendricks made for a memorable evening. Be on the lookout for details on the next designer dinner event at The Halles coming spring 2024.

Lela Rose was again in the limelight the following night as a contingent of fashion followers

flocked for wine, cocktails, and insider tales about party planning in the great outdoors accompanied by an illustrated presentation taken from her latest volume, published: Fresh Air Affairs: Entertaining in Style in the Great Outdoors (Rizzoli).

Rose delighted the crowd with a lively talk accompanied by images from her enviable creative life, ranging from tossing alfresco fashion shows in the streets of Manhattan to Texas fêtes on her family’s ranch and at their historic Pump House in Dallas (her parents are Dallas art collectors Deedie Rose and the late Rusty Rose).

Rose wrapped with anecdotes about bonfire bashes and sundowner cocktail gatherings set against the majestic Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where her own family now lives 60 percent of the time. Acolytes then formed a line to meet the designer-author and acquire copies of her handsome volume, already planning their own Round Top revels inspired by Rose’s book.