The Halles’ fall 2023 Late Night Luxury Sip & Shop was one of the hottest shopping parties of the season, with a dazzling selection of some of the finest jewelry, art, clothing and fashion accessories in town offered by an eclectic mix of local and national brands.

Madame Zero Champagne got everyone’s night started off right with a complimentary glass of its low-sugar, low-carb French bubbly while DJ Kay Dee of Premier Sound and Lighting spun party hits from the 80s and 90s in the jam-packed pavilion. A selection of sweet and salty snacks by Libby Corneau of Libby’s Kitchen and Studio, including her locally famous avocado chocolate chip cookies, kept shoppers and vendors fueled up for the after-hours bazaar fun.

The first 50 shoppers through the door received a gift bag sponsored by realtor Andrea Riebeling of NAN and Company Properties, Christie’s International Real Estate that included cans of Coco Vodka and Coco Rum spiked beverages, a sample pack of cocktail mixes from My Drink Bomb, a cookie from Round Top Brewing and a sample pack of Seasoned Straws’ flavored beverage enhancing straws.

1 6 Andrea Riebeling and Nancy Almodovar of NAN and Company Properties 2 6 Guest gift: the first 50 guests to arrive at The Halles Late Night Luxury Sip & Shop received a gift bag full of treats sponsored by Andrea Riebeling of NAN Properties (photo by Kolton King) 3 6 The Nan Properties team with Andrea Riebeling (photo by Heather Robards) 4 6 Matthew Massey, founder of Madame Zero Champagne greets guests at The Halles Late Night Luxury Sip & Shop (photo by Heather Robards) 5 6 Libby Corneau of Libby’s Kitchen (photo by Heather Robards) 6 6 DJ Kay Dee (photo by Heather Robards)

With champagne and gifts in hand, well-heeled show goers sought out special pieces like Sapana’s blanket coats by Jolie Helms, curated fashion from Selina Stanford’s Frock Shop, La Lo La Clothing by Leah Malasko, Chloe Di Leo Fine Jewelry, quilted outerwear by Elizabeth Leaman of Lady Lancaster, Tres Outlaws custom boots and couture Western wear from Rockabilly Baroness, modern handbags by Tonya Hawkes Designs, delicate jewels by Shelley Moon Designs, up-to-the-minute pieces from Houston-based fashion designer Brandon Kafarela of Molly x Niko, and luxury consignment shoes, handbags and more from Marla Hurley of Modern Marla.

1 8 Marla Hurley of Modern Marla, Lorena of De Petra and Selina Stanford of Frock Shop (photo by Heather Robards) 2 8 Catherine Mace Frietsch of Rockabilly Baroness (photo by Heather Robards) 3 8 Jolie Helms of Sapana shows off her selection of kantha blanket coats 4 8 Valerie Willette, Ellen Wilson and pup Owen Wilson of La Lo La Clothing 5 8 Elizabeth Leaman of Lady Lancaster fits customer Andrea Melhorn in one of her sought-after quilted creations (photo by Heather Robards) 6 8 Designer Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates shops Shelley Moon (photo by Heather Robards) 7 8 Tonya Hawkes of Tonya Hawkes Design assists Wwanda Gaspard with a purchase (photo by Heather Robards) 8 8 Megan Trottier of Oh My Majhong and Blair Cantrell of C + B Collections play a game of majhong with one of Trottier’s sets (photo by Heather Robards)

Sip & Shop newbie Heather Goldman of Heather Benjamin Jewelry brought in a sampling of her collection of glittering hat jewelry paired with custom Western style hats by Wohali. Other first-time vendors included clothing collections by Foreign Fare and Monkees of Houston, customized denim and altered vintage military wear by Madi Pearl Creative, Kiki Price Shoes, jewelry and accessories from Officine 904, custom printed textiles by Marian, leather goods from Pata Life, luxury outerwear and Oh My Mahjong game sets by C+B Collections, one-of-a-kind fashion accessories by Kelly K Designs, handbags by Beck, crystal encrusted evening bags by Debra Linse Atelier, and original paintings on canvas by Sarah Johnson Art.

A new suite of short-term Halles’ vendors stayed open for the Sip & Shop from newly-built retail stalls at the back of the pavilion, bringing even more fashion and art to the party. Texan contemporary design gallery Elysian Collective brought some of its best pieces for the home from pottery and textiles to lighting and more. Dallas-based retailer Forty Five Ten offered a curated selection of designer clothing, which paired perfectly with the colorful array of handbags brought in by French legacy leather goods company Moreau, and City Boots added to the colorful fashion story with their signature array of Western style leather footwear in a rainbow of hues.

1 13 Becky Hollands, Dealy Mills of Wohali and Heather Goldman of Heather Benjamin Jewelry (photo by Heather Robards) 2 13 Sarah Johnson demos her art with Jenn Howe (photo by Heather Robards) 3 13 A client models a freshly customized piece by Madi Hurley of Madi Pearl Creative (photo by Heather Robards) 4 13 Boo Devane of Pata Life (left) poses with Sylvia Kempshoff (photo by Heather Robards) 5 13 Custom printed bandanas, jewelry and Western wear by Marian (photo by Heather Robards) 6 13 Teressa Foglia and Ty Hays (photo by Heather Robards) 7 13 Amy McAnally, Meredith Xavier, Darla Bankston May (photo by Heather Robards) 8 13 Debra Ferrari, Stacey Price, Patti Hinners (photo by Heather Robards) 9 13 Raquel Segal, Terri Havens, Katie Brass, Christine Lucky (photo by Heather Robards) 10 13 Peggy Strode (photo by Heather Robards) 11 13 Kathy Young, Candice Cowin, Craig Moreau (photo by Heather Robards) 12 13 Laura Goodson in Lady Lancaster (photo by Heather Robards) 13 13 Marla Hurley, Cyrus James Goodhart (photo by Heather Robards)

Spotted at The Halles Fall 2023 Sip & Shop: Laura Goodson of Laura Goodson Art, artist Cyrus James Goodhart, Teressa Foglia and Ty Hays, Amy McAnally, Meredith Xavier, Darla Bankston May, Debra Ferrari, Stacey Price, Patti Hinners, JJ Barnes, Kathy Young and Craig Moreau of the Round Top Family Library, Peggy Strode of Upper Kirby Consignment, Raquel Segal, Terri Havens, Katie Brass and Christine Lucky.

Planning for the spring edition of the The Halles’ Late Night Luxury Sip & Shop is underway. Mark your calendar for March 26, 2024 and join us in the pavilion for another night of sipping and shopping fun.