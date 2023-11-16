An intimate crowd gathered at The Cotton Pearl Motel in Round Top for an invitation-only Wine & Dine event to celebrate the fall Round Top Antiques + Design Show. The tranquil Sunday afternoon fête was festooned with fresh florals in the Cotton Pearl’s signature pastel color palette courtesy of Cotton Pearl partner RL Design HTX.

1 6 Ashley Seals, Zinat Ahmed, Bailey Bell (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel) 2 6 Tara Martin, Ty Hays, Zinat Ahmed, Teressa Foglia, Samantha Knight (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel) 3 6 Marla-Hurley-Zinat-Ahmed-Tara-Martin (photo courtesy The Cotton Pearl Motel) 4 6 Jordan Geibel, Becky Dubner, Audrey Sarver, Jenny Drago (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel) 5 6 Dinah Matthews, Natalie Matthews (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel) 6 6 Bailey Bell, Tara-Martin, Zinat Ahmed, Madison Durst, Chasity Spiller, Jenci Bice (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel)

Most of the lucky attendees opted to stick close to the poolside bar. Others hopped into The Rabbit Hole, The Cotton Pearl’s French influenced parlor, to enjoy their libations. Signature cocktails included the “Spicy Peter Rabbit” made with Casa Del Sol Tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, agave syrup and a jalapeño and a salted rim; and a “Spicy Pearl Paloma” crafted with Casa Del Sol Tequila, a splash of mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, jalapeño simple syrup and sparkling water rimmed with Tajín.

The Cotton Pearl Motel also partnered with Round Top Vineyards, a family vineyard in the heart of Round Top, to serve two of its delicious wines — the Blanc Du Bois and the Black Spanish.

Appetizers for the event were prepared by Cotton Culinary’s executive chef Wade Schindler in the Cotton Pearl’s on-site kitchen trailer. The menu featured chicken lollipops, smoked salmon on rye crisp, antipasto skewers, beef crostini, bacon wrapped dates and ahi tuna wonton cups.

1 4 Cotton Culinary catering provided a delectable menu of small bites (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel) 2 4 Cotton Culinary catering provided a delectable menu of small bites (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel) 3 4 Richard Rolland, Kim Rolland and Troup Rolland (photo courtesy The Cotton Pearl Motel) 4 4 Flowing beverages and florals at The Cotton Pearl Motel Wine & Dine event (photo courtesy of The Cotton Pearl Motel)

The Cotton Pearl’s Hamptons-meets-Texas style accommodations and grounds are the perfect setup for boutique celebrations like these. There’s hardly a more enchanting backdrop for baby or wedding shower, or getaways with the girls during the antiques shows and shopping spree weekends year-round in Round Top.

A main house and two cottages offer plenty of space for groups to stay overnight and enjoy the nearby shopping, restaurants and nightlife scene in Round Top during the Round Top Antiques + Design Shows, or any weekend of the year. After a fun day of shopping, you can jump into a game of pickleball on the property’s gorgeous courts, relax by the pool or firepit, and gather in The Rabbit Hole to unwind.

To look into booking a stay, go here. To learn about hosting an event at The Cotton Pearl, go here.