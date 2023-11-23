The second annual South Central Texas Rural Philanthropy Day kicked off with a lively networking reception at La Grange’s Historic Casino Hall. Attendees sampled local wines and entered for chances to win raffle prizes including gift cards to greater Round Top area restaurants before getting down to the important business of galvanizing local nonprofits to meet the unique challenges faced by rural communities.

The event, sponsored by the Fayette Community Foundation (FCF) and the Stanzel Family Foundation (SFF), drew a crowd of more than 200 representing 72 nonprofit organizations and 35 funder organizations. Participants used the day to hash out ways to build their internal capacities for governance, grant writing, strategic planning and marketing. They also participated in invaluable Funder Roundtable sessions that help connect nonprofits with funders from all over Texas.

“Everyone attending today, whether representing a nonprofit or funder, does such good work for rural Texas,” says Cheryl Pekar, Stanzel Family Foundation chief executive officer and event co-chair. “Our intention with South Central Texas Rural Philanthropy Day is to empower you and help your organization grow.

“We hope you leave here today with new friends, new ideas, more resources, more tools, and the inspiration and motivation you need to not only continue to do the good work, but do it even better. People are rural Texas’ greatest resource. And we are committed to investing in you through South Central Texas Rural Philanthropy Day.”

“This event allowed us to connect with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights into how we can better serve our communities,” says Ray Langlois, founder and chief executive officer of Everyone Thrives Consultant Services.

“I look forward to sharing more about the insights and knowledge gained at this event, and how it can benefit our work at Everyone Thrives Consultant Services. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact in Central Texas.”



FCF and SFF officials made sure to thank all who supported and participated in the 2023 South Central Texas Rural Philanthropy Day. Without the help of the many generous sponsors, donors and volunteers, this unique event would not have such an impact on this rural community.

If you know an organization that would like to sponsor or participate in South Central Texas Rural Philanthropy Day in 2024 — or would like to help yourself — you can contact Ashleigh Parks at [email protected].