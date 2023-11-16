Round Top is a living Hallmark holiday movie around Christmastime. Special events are scheduled for each weekend in December leading up to Christmas Day and beyond, and the festively decorated year-round shops, restaurants and bars are open beginning Wednesday or Thursday through Sunday every weekend.

The fun begins on Friday, December 1 with the Zapp Hall Christmas Show. Join the shopping fun at one of Round Top’s oldest antiques venues through December 3.

Rise and shine early on Saturday, December 2 for Breakfast with Santa at Royers Café beginning at 8 am. Santa will be on hand for sharing Christmas wishes and posing for photos following a hearty breakfast of waffles, bacon, sausage and eggs with hot chocolate and coffee. This event sells out fast. Get your tickets, here.

After saying your goodbyes to Santa, enjoy a morning of shopping at Round Top’s year-round retail stores beginning at 10 am. All, shops, restaurants and bars in Henkel Square, Round Top Village, Rolland Square and Minden Square will all be open for business as usual throughout the holiday season. Visit The Guide for the full list of year-round businesses.

Jamie and JB Royer are welcoming Santa back to Royers Cafe for breakfast on December 2.

Also on December 2, music and holiday activities will begin around 3 pm in Round Top’s town square at 102 Main St., followed by the Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade, which begins at 6:45 pm, rain or shine. To be a part of the parade, register with the Round Top Chamber, here.

Following the parade, join Duo Modern restaurant and bar at Market Hill for a post-parade celebration with dining, drinks and karaoke. The Christmas Karaoke party at Duo Modern will take place on December 2 from 7- 10 pm.

The following Saturday, December 9, Round Top Festival Institute will present Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet. Student dancers with Ovation Ballet Company will perform the classic holiday ballet for the 14th season at Festival Hill’s concert hall beginning at 4 pm. This is the one and only performance of the season, so be sure to get your tickets early, here.

The Nutcracker at Festival Hill is a holiday tradition. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Festival Hill will also host the Blinn College Wind Symphony and Choir for a Sounds Of The Season Concert on Friday, December 15 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10, here.

Following dinner in town and the concert, spend the night at any one of Round Top’s world class lodgings (see the full list of dining and lodging options in our Guide) and plan to attend the Round Top Family Library’s Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday morning, December 16, beginning 10 am. The library will be open for pictures with Santa, Christmas treats, game booths and live holiday music by Balleen Keen until 2 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Visit here for more details.

Join Linda Patterson and Friends for the final event of the holiday season, an organ recital in the Edythe Bates Old Chapel at Festival Hill on New Year’s Day. The performance runs from 3 – 4:30 pm on January 1, 2024. Get tickets here.

Start your New Year off right by attending the Round Top Family Library’s Chili Cook fundraiser at the Round Top Rifle Hall on Sunday, January 14. Sample multiple chilis, participate in a live auction and enjoy live music by the Black Cat Choir. Tickets $10, children 12 and under are free. To sponsor a team or enter, visit here.

The Round Top Family Library’s Chili Cookoff is always a good time, especially in warm, stylish blanket coats from Sapana. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

If you find yourself with Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, we have ideas. Come to the Round Top Winter Antiques Show running January 18 – 22. A mini version of the spring and fall antiques shows, the Winter Antiques Show encompasses more than 20 venues, and year-round stores and restaurants have extended hours. To find out who’s open, grab a copy of the December issue of Round Top Magazine which includes a Winter Show Guide. Copies of Round Top Magazine will be available at local businesses beginning in December, or you can view the digital version here on roundtop.com.