This season, why not forgo the big city bashes and kick off the New Year in the Texas countryside? From elegant brunches and sophisticated dinners to jubilant celebrations at local bars, there are plenty of ways celebrate the arrival of 2024 in greater Round Top.

Here is a rundown of New Year’s Eve and Near Year’s Day events happening in Round Top and the surrounding areas. These are the Best Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Round Top:

Crown Bar New Year’s Eve Party

You can join Beth Weishuhn, Andy Johnson and the crew at Crown Bar in La Grange starting at 6 pm for an evening of music, storytelling and cocktails. Indulge in Spanish-themed seasonal drinks including amaritas (amaretto margaritas), and two caffeinated mixed drinks that are sure you keep you partying until midnight. The Cara Viejo is made with vodka, Licor 43 and cold brew coffee, and the Cafe Mexicana is made with French press coffee, Kahlua and tequila.

This event is free and open to the public.

Andy Johnson of Crown Bar will be serving up specialty cocktails, stories and more in La Grange.

Duo Modern New Year’s Eve Brunch

Sunday brunch at Duo Modern is always a delight, and this New Year’s Eve edition won’t disappoint. Chef Gino Llanes has put together an irresistible combination of classic favorites with a festive twist to help get your 2024 off to a good start. Cafeteria style brunch will be served from 10 am to 2 pm on New Year’s Day.

Reservations are recommended. Save your spot by calling (979) 203-7053.

Toast the New Year with a festive brunch at Duo Modern. It may be your last chance to try their White Christmas Margarita made with coconut tequila.

The Stone Cellar New Year’s Eve Bash

The beloved Black Cat Choir will perform at The Stone Cellar New Year’s Eve Bash starting at 7 pm. For those craving a bit of the big city, there will be a ball drop. And a Baby New Year costume contest has been planned with $1,000 grand prize up for grabs for best costume. The night’s food menu includes prime rib, mashed potatoes, black eyed peas, salad, seasonal veggies and yeast rolls. Champagne and drink specials will be offered all night long and free glasses of champagne will be provided at midnight.

Don’t wait, don your diaper and grab your tickets for the event here.

Black Cat Choir will perform at The Stone Cellar New Year’s Eve Bash.



New Year’s Eve at the Burton Roadhouse hosted by White Horse Tavern

It will be a downhome New Year’s Eve party at The Burton Roadhouse at 518 N. Railroad Street in Burton. Doors open at 7 pm with music from Alli & The G’s and Alli & The Cats beginning at 7:30 pm. A homestyle menu including tamale casserole, sides and appetizers will be served throughout the evening. There’s even a champagne toast at midnight.

Call or text (979) 277-5768 to make a reservation.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Wine Bar at the Grand Fayette Hotel

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with an elegant dinner being held from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Grand Fayette Hotel’s Wine Bar. The special menu includes a winter salad with citrus vinaigrette, herb crusted prime rib, triple cream mashed potatoes, prosciutto wrapped asparagus, petite baguette bread and bananas foster cheesecake for dessert.

Reservations are $75 and seating is limited. Call (979) 716-6988 to save your spot.

Hear the oldest pipe organ in Texas played on New Year’s Day: the circa 1835 Henry Erban organ at Festival Hill’s Edythe Bates Chapel in Round Top. (Photo by Amber Bartek)

New Year’s Day Organ Recital at the Round Top Festival Institute

If you’re looking to repent following the previous evening’s festivities, or just want to hear incredible music, join Dr. Linda Patterson in the stunning historic Edythe Bates Old Chapel at Festival Hill for an organ recital played on the circa 1835 Henry Erben pipe organ. The Erben pipe organ is one of few remaining wooden pipe organs in Texas and the oldest of its kind in Round Top. Doors will open at 2 pm and the concert will begin at 3 pm.

Get tickets for adults ($30) and students ($10), here, or by calling (979) 249-3129. No tickets will be sold at the door and space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

There’s no need to drive home on New Year’s Eve if you’re visiting the Texas countryside. There are plenty of wonderful places to stay overnight in Round Top and the surrounding areas. Be safe and reserve a local room with help from RoundTop.com‘s extensive lodging guide.