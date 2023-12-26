With its rolling green hills and endless pastures dotted with wildflowers and sprawling ancient oak trees, Round Top is synonymous with pastoral romance. Oft compared to bucolic European destinations by those in the know, it’s no wonder that many couples choose to get married in the Round Top region.

Engagement season is upon us, what better time to examine Round Top’s Best Wedding Venues to assist the newly betrothed with planning for the big day. From quaint, characterful gatherings to lavish countryside parties, Round Top boasts many dreamy wedding venues that set the stage for truly unforgettable weddings.

Let’s take a closer look at Round Top’s Best Wedding Venues:

Ice Plant Building

It took a photographer’s eye to see the potential in an abandoned industrial building in La Grange. The circa 1888 Ice Plant Building was purchased by famed Los Angeles fashion photographer Dani Brubaker in 2018 and transformed into one of the Round Top area’s hippest wedding venues.

The Ice Plant’s stark white interior is the perfect blank canvas for extraordinary weddings. The breathtaking 20-foot-high coffered concrete ceilings are beset with crystal chandeliers. A bridal suite is decked out with leather furniture, a floor-to-ceiling wall of butterfly specimens, a kitchenette and a private bath with a clawfoot tub.

1 4 The Ice Plant Building wedding (photo by Brittany Gilbert Photography) 2 4 Wedding at The Ice Plant Building 3 4 Modern romance at The Ice Plant Building 4 4 Outdoors at The Ice Plant Building

Before hosting their first wedding in 2020, the team behind The Ice Plant sourced furniture and lighting for the interiors from Old World Antieks in La Grange, and Recycling the Past and Nomadic Trading at Ex-Cess in Round Top.

The exterior courtyard at the Ice Plant offers the same modern aesthetic as the interior with minimalist style plantings. A white shipping container found on the property even has been transformed into an outdoor bar, cleverly dubbed The Ice Box.

You can find more info about the Ice Plant building here, and visit the Round Top wedding venue’s Instagram page to see more stunning photos of this one-of-a-kind venue.

Liesel Farm

One can’t go wrong with a venue inspired by the French countryside. Antiques importer Lisa Gillette created Liesel Farm with thoughtful details from her travels like salvaged 18th century doors, reclaimed French oak flooring, encaustic tiles and fine French antique furniture and art.

Constructed in 2021, this wedding venue offers three distinct wedding experiences. From the simple romance of an outdoor ceremony on a hillside to a country farmhouse celebration in a timber frame barn, or a luxurious pull-out-all-the-stops party at an Aix-en-Provence style mansion, Liesel Farm can host almost type of dream wedding imaginable.

1 6 Liesel Farm wedding reception (photo by Lindsey Mueller Photography) 2 6 Wedding reception at Liesel Farm 3 6 Imported antique French gates at Liesel Farm 4 6 Outdoor hillside wedding at Liesel Farm 5 6 The wedding venue at Liesel Farm 6 6 Bird’s eye view of the wedding venue at Liesel Farm

Liesel Farm also offers a full suite of wedding planning services to make putting the big day together a breeze. From formal wear to fireworks and makeup to music and more, the team at Liesel Farms can handle all the details.

Need accommodations for your wedding party? Liesel Farm’s five separate farmhouse stays can sleep up to 24 total guests. Click here for more information or to plan and book an event.

Oak Bones

Cisco Pinedo’s legacy continues to grow in Round Top with the addition of a new event venue at the Oak Bones lodge. Best described as summer camp for grownups, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back modern rustic wedding.

1 4 Outdoor dining area at Oak Bones 2 4 Dining under the ancient oak trees at Oak Bones 3 4 Indoor dining at Oak Bones 4 4 Renovated camp style cabins at Oak Bones

Oak Bones’ eight renovated cabins are outfitted with plush Cisco Home furnishings, and can accommodate up to 28 guests overnight. A large dining hall with an industrial kitchen, and a swimming pool with a gracious sundeck are also situated on 12 serene wooded acres.

Go here to find out more. You could even become one of the first couples to get hitched at this soulful, unpretentious spot.

Round Top Festival Institute

This historic performance venue, also known as Festival Hill, is a Round Top icon. The 210 acre campus located in the heart of town is home to the stunning concert hall, extensive gardens, ponds, nature trails and a collection of historic structures.

1 5 Wedding at Festival Hill 2 5 The Edythe Bates Chapel at Festival Hill 3 5 Interior of the Edythe Bates Chapel at Festival Hill 4 5 The Herzstein Plaza at Festival Hill 5 5 The Herzstein Plaza at Festival Hill

Wedding ceremonies can be held in the circa 1883 Edythe Bates Chapel, which holds up to 160 guests and houses one of the oldest wooden pipe organs in Texas. The chapel’s ornate woodwork and stained glass have been meticulously maintained, and the surrounding gardens have recently been revitalized.

The stone paved Herzstein Plaza also provides a stunning backdrop for outdoor weddings and receptions with room for up to 300 guests.

Perhaps the most unique feature of this venue is its ability to host up to 100 overnight guests among its several charming cabins and cottages, so you can invite the whole crew for a wedding weekend in the country.

Click here for more information and to book a Round Top wedding at Festival Hill.

The White House on the Hill

If an elopement, or micro wedding is your idea of the perfect day, The White House on the Hill is a great choice for a truly intimate event. The storybook country property is home to a vineyard, picturesque lake and The Barn, a 2,500-square-foot event space with soaring 30-foot-tall ceilings that can hold up to 48 people.

The Barn also offers elegant overnight accommodations for up to eight wedding guests. Meanwhile, the romantic Church House overlooks the lake and is kitted out with antique French furnishings and luxury linens to host newlyweds overnight.

1 4 Reception cake at The White House on the Hill 2 4 Storybook wedding at The White House on the Hill 3 4 Interior of The Barn event space at The White House on the Hill 4 4 The Church House at The White House on the Hill

The White House on the Hill’s five affordable wedding packages can make planning easy. Pricing from $1,695 for an elopement to $5,495 for its most elaborate wedding options means many couples will be able to make their luxe country wedding dream a reality. Visit here for more information and to book this Round Top area wedding venue.

Windy Knoll

When the owners of Windy Knoll needed a place to host their daughter and son-in-law’s nuptials, they built the wedding venue of the couple’s dreams on their family ranch in Round Top. And now that venue is available to anyone planning the ultimate luxury countryside wedding.

The circa 1867 Wedding Barn was relocated from Maryland and reassembled at Windy Knoll. The 7,000-square-foot space is the epitome of rustic elegance. Featuring a stacked stone fireplace, exposed 17th century ceiling beams and iron chandeliers, the Wedding Barn can hold up to 350 people. Other Wedding Barn amenities include a large catering kitchen and private wedding suite.

A special separate space for the bridal party dubbed The Wedding Suite offers a cozy place to prepare for the ceremony with mirror lined walls, a large trifold mirror and makeup stations.

You can even host the entire family, or bridal party at Windy Knoll in one of four lodging options including The Main House, The Party Barn, The Stables and The Cottage. The Main House alone can accommodate 10 guests. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home has an open concept kitchen and family room, a reading library, a dining room and an infinity edge pool and hot tub.

1 4 Outdoor wedding at Windy Knoll (photo by Josh and Dana Fernandez Photography) 2 4 The Wedding Barn at Windy Knoll (photo by Josh and Dana Fernandez) 3 4 Interior of The Wedding Barn at Windy Knoll 4 4 Wedding at Windy Knoll (photo by Cory Ryan Photography)

The Party Barn sleeps a maximum of six and boasts two large game rooms with TVs, and ping pong, pool, poker and shuffleboard tables. The Party Barn also offers a private outdoor entertaining space for 60 to 100 guests. Decorated with cafe lights, flower boxes and a water fountain, it’s the ideal spot for a rehearsal dinner.

The Stables apartment located over Windy Knoll’s horse stables sleeps up to eight additional people, and the tucked away Pond Cottage makes for a private honeymoon hideaway. The 768-square-foot Pond Cottage is built for two and includes a dock and campfire access.

To learn more and to book a Windy Knoll wedding, go here.

With so many unique Round Top wedding venue options, it’s easy to find a spot for a wedding of any size, style or personality. There’s no need to travel far away to exchange vows when Round Top has become a destination unto itself. In addition to wedding festivities, there’s plenty of dining, shopping and outdoor adventures to be had locally.

Visit RoundTop.com’s complete guide to find additional lodging options and more on all that Round Top has to offer.