The Halles is hosting its first ever Sip & Shop pop-up event featuring a dazzling selection of fine jewelry and clothing this Tuesday, October 25 from 5 to 8 pm in Round Top. Parking is free, and the event is open to anyone.

DASH Vodka and MyDrinkBomb will be on hand serving a signature Hibiscus Rose & Love Spell Vodka cocktail alongside a grazing board presented by Lena’s Asian Kitchen for shoppers to enjoy while perusing the extraordinary collections on display from Creativo Concept, Decades Inc., Frock Shop, Kimono Zulu, La Lo La, Lady Lancaster, Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, Modern Marla, Royal Nomad Jewelry and Together Segal.

Here’s a sneak peek inside the shopping fun headed to The Halles:

Get wrapped up in style with Creativo’s collection of fine capes, ponchos, ruanas, stoles, wraps and scarves, plus blankets and throws, all sustainably made in Italy and Peru. Perfect for gifting or wrapping yourself in fur-lined luxury.

Fur lined finery by Creativo Concept

This is the store that wrote the book on vintage fashion, literally. Decades Inc. by Cameron Silver specializes in pre-loved vintage, neo-vintage and contemporary designer clothing. A selection of incredible pieces including boots has made its way from their iconic Melrose Avenue store in Los Angeles to Round Top.

Lawyer turned Houston fashion boutique owner Selina Stanford has brought her top picks to The Halles and stands ready to help you create a flawless Round Top look from top to bottom. That means hats, bags, accessories, boots and yes, flattering frocks of all shapes, sizes and patterns.

Head-to-toe looks from Frock Shop

Owner Tina Zulu has amassed an extraordinary selection of antique and vintage kimonos — and her special collaborative pieces have become collector’s items. Zulu will launch her reimagined obi cross vest, a collaboration with Magpies and Peacocks, at The Halles Sip & Shop. Made entirely from Japanese vintage obi belts, the reversible, zero-waste design features a pocket for on-the-go essentials and can be worn under or over a kimono, or any ensemble you may dream up.

The Kimono Zulu + Magpies and Peacocks obi cross vest will debut at The Halles Sip & Shop

Designer Leah Malasko travels the globe sourcing traditional fabrics and transforms them into modern, one-of-a-kind luxury resort wear crafted in silk and cashmere. La Lo La sources traditional fabrics from around the world from international fair-wage partners.

One-of-a-kind fashion from LA LO LA

Founder Elizabeth Leaman combines her love of antique textiles with modern fashion to create clothing and accessories — most notably coats and outwear made with antique quilts. Coming direct from Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Round Top, Leaman’s sustainable designs are the peak of comfort chic.

Quilted style from Lady Lancaster

Former nanny Laura Elizabeth has combined her love of caring for children and nature to create a stunning sustainable jewelry line made exclusively with recycled metal. No acid or chemicals are used to wash, clean, or polish these organic, heirloom pieces. Quality plating and 14 karat vermeil designs make Laura Elizabeth Jewelry pieces safe and durable for all day, everyday wear.

Organic shapes in skin safe, recycled metal by Laura Elizabeth

Owner Marla Hurley will bring a sampling of her finest luxury consignment pieces from her two locations in Round Top to The Halles. Shop vintage and contemporary clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories from brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and more.

Modern Marla is pre-loved consignment at its best

Khristine Remington-Golonka and Taylor Golonka will bring their covetable collection of luxury jewels featuring rare stones, 14 karat gold and exotic materials in vibrant colors, brilliant textures and unique shapes. All materials used in the creation of Royal Nomad Jewelry are ethically sourced from around the world.

Masterfully mixed materials by Royal Nomad Jewelry

Twin sisters Amy and Melissa Segal are headed to The Halles with their minimal, timeless pieces designed for petite frames. The pair’s sustainable wardrobe essentials are made to last and specially designed for shoppers who stand 5-foot-4 tall and under.

Small, but mighty designs by Together Segal

This Sip & Shop is sure to be an event to remember. The Halles’ regular show vendors will also be open for after hours shopping and the Crown Halles cash bar will be open and ready to serve throughout the evening.

This is a night worth driving to Round Top to experience.