Monday, March 27, 2 to 4 pm

Afternoon wine, illustrated talk and book signing with designer Suzanne Kasler at The Halles, Round Top

Suzanne Kasler is heralded as one of America’s most influential designers. Referred to as a designer’s designer, her interiors are as refined as they are comfortable. She has created collections for Hickory Chair, Visual Comfort, Ballard Designs, Lee Jofa, La Cornue, and Mirror Home, which are utilized in the most beautiful rooms in the country. Her own Regency-style home in Atlanta is featured in her latest book, Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style (Rizzoli), along with 13 other projects, from a Sir Edwin Lutyens-inspired River Oaks house with Curtis & Windham Architects to a serene retreat in Boca Grande, Florida. Kasler — a member of the Architectural Digest AD100, Elle Decor A-List, and 1stDibs 50 — provides reflections on how to edit a home, living with collections and art, and ways to welcome guests.

1 10 In a Shaker Heights home, Suzanne Kasler switched the roles of the house’s original formal dining and family room. (Photo by Nicole Franzen) 2 10 A 1930s French Moderne parchment and gilt cabinet take on a new life when moved from dining room to entry in juxtaposition with an exquisite collection of Mark Evans jewel-like mirrors. (Courtesy William T. Baker) 3 10 Pale blue painted walls and delicately patterned carpet are important contributions to keeping the space fresh. The drapery, window shade, and cornice over the bed bring in details that are rooted in tradition, but modern for today. (Photo by Erica George Dines) 4 10 A family room is painted glossy white to make everything look fresh. The sculptural chandelier and Damien Hirst over the fireplace set the tone for the new edit. (Photo by Melanie Acevedo) 5 10 The main bedroom is its own little world at the top of the stairs, with bookcases framing the doorway. With a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the water and a door that opens to a private deck, this room is bathed in light. White fabrics and finishes enhance the ethereal effect; pale blue accents add a layer of detail that connects the room to its view. At the windows, sheer panels and linen drapes add a kind of tailored softness as they help to filter and modulate the brightness. (Photo by William Abranowicz) 6 10 Transforming an existing house into a casual, tailored hub for entertaining required close collaboration with the architect and landscape architect. New windows throughout connect the interiors to the exterior and the views of Nashville that prompted the clients to purchase the house in the first place. The entry sets the stage with natural materials, a graphic palette, and strong but simple forms. (Photo by Melanie Acevedo) 7 10 An interesting aspect of this family room is the way the folding doors extend it into the outdoor living room just beyond. The two spaces are mirror images of one another with opposing fireplaces, enormous matching two-tiered ceiling fixtures, the X detail that recurs strategically throughout the house, and corresponding neutral palettes. (Courtesy Harrison Design) 8 10 Different colors with the same value can live very happily together in the same house, as the Russian blue of the study does with the entry hall’s tangerine and the family room’s goldenrod. Textures from velvet to hide give this space its richness and warmth. The contrasting tape that trims the wool flannel curtains nods to the panel molding. (Photo by Nicole Franzen) 9 10 White walls in the entry hall direct the focus to the tall windows, where tailored silk drapes accentuate the eleven-foot ceiling height. Dressy as the entry’s chinoiserie table is, there is an overall feeling of relaxed elegance. (Courtesy D. Stanley Dixon Architecture) 10 10 Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style

“I believe homes should be personal portraits … Collections matter for many reasons, but most of all because they hold our memories — and our memories and the experiences that made them are what make each of us who we are.” — Suzanne Kasler

Suzanne Kasler will discuss her design work in an illustrated talk and sign her book at The Halles in Round Top, Monday, March 27, 2 to 4 pm.

