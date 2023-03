1 15 Alessandra Branca speaks at The Halles, Friday, March 17, 9 to 11 am 2 15 VERANDA editor in chief Steele Marcoux speaks and signs her book at The Halles, Friday, March 17, 9 to 11 am 3 15 Steele Marcoux will sign her book, Veranda At Home in the South 4 15 Alessandra Branca’s room at at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach 2020 5 15 Alessandra Branca’s room at at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach 2020 6 15 Alessandra Branca’s room at at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach 2020 7 15 A project by Alessandra Branca. Photo Douglas Friedman 8 15 A project by Alessandra Branca. Photo Thomas Loof 9 15 From the book, Veranda: At Home in the South 10 15 From the book, Veranda: At Home in the South 11 15 From the book, Veranda: At Home in the South 12 15 From the book, Veranda: At Home in the South 13 15 From the book, Veranda: At Home in the South 14 15 From the book Veranda: At Home in the South, a home in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Interiors designed by Melanie Pounds 15 15 A moody living room in Charleston, at the home of interior designer Ceara Donnelley. From the book Veranda: at Home in the South

Friday, March 17, 9 to 11 am, at The Halles: Alessandra Branca in Conversation with Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux

Morning Mimosas with designer Alessandra Branca and Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux. As Alessandra Branca winds down from the opening of The Branca Bungalow at Red Antler Round Top, a year-in-the-making show house, she discusses design with Steele Marcoux in an illustrated talk, followed by Steeleā€™s book signing of Veranda: At Home in the South: Interior Design Reimagined. Books will be for sale at the event.

Branca is a celebrated designer with offices in Chicago, New York City, Palm Beach, and Los Angeles. She designs Casa Branca, a collection of textiles, wallpapers, furnishings, and objects sold through showrooms around the world. The hallmark of any Branca interior is a reverence for craftsmanship, finely tuned proportion and scale, and rigorous attention to detail. Tickets $35, at TheHalles.com.