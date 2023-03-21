Afternoon cocktails, illustrated talk and book signing with celebrated architect Bobby McAlpine at The Halles, Round Top, Monday, March 27, 4 to 6 pm

Self-described as a fierce romantic, architect Bobby McAlpine founded his firm, McAlpine, 40 years ago and has designed homes, private chapels, restaurants, and follies across the country for passionate clients. His calling cards are a diverse array of traditional styles and regional vernaculars drawing from Elizabethan and Dutch to colonial Caribbean and agrarian American. In his third book, McAlpine: Romantic Modernism, published late March 2023 by Rizzoli, the book opens with Bobby’s own newly designed home, while other projects include a neoclassical pavilion by the sea in the Bahamas, a masonry dwelling in the rolling hills of Virginia, and a quintessential American country house in Tennessee.

CV: With offices in Atlanta, Nashville, New York, and Montgomery, the firm has been listed on the AD100 and Elle Decor A List, and projects have been published in Veranda, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and House Beautiful. McAlpine’s furniture line, McAlpine Home, is available in showrooms nationwide.

“In modernism, there is freethinking rebellion.” — Bobby McAlpine