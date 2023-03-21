Afternoon cocktails, illustrated talk and book signing with celebrated architect Bobby McAlpine at The Halles, Round Top, Monday, March 27, 4 to 6 pm

Self-described as a fierce romantic, architect Bobby McAlpine founded his firm, McAlpine, 40 years ago and has designed homes, private chapels, restaurants, and follies across the country for passionate clients. His calling cards are a diverse array of traditional styles and regional vernaculars drawing from Elizabethan and Dutch to colonial Caribbean and agrarian American. In his third book, McAlpine: Romantic Modernism, published late March 2023 by Rizzoli, the book opens with Bobby’s own newly designed home, while other projects include a neoclassical pavilion by the sea in the Bahamas, a masonry dwelling in the rolling hills of Virginia, and a quintessential American country house in Tennessee.

CV: With offices in Atlanta, Nashville, New York, and Montgomery, the firm has been listed on the AD100 and Elle Decor A List, and projects have been published in Veranda, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and House Beautiful. McAlpine’s furniture line, McAlpine Home, is available in showrooms nationwide.

“In modernism, there is freethinking rebellion.” — Bobby McAlpine

The garden in Bobby McAlpine’s home. (Photo by Simon Upton)

A recurrent feeling in Bobby McAlpine’s home is that of a vessel. (Photo by Simon Upton)

The bright white shaft of stairs is the spiritual spine of the house. (Photo by Simon Upton)

The lower level of McAlpine’s home is white and translucent. (Photo by Simon Upton)

A dressed-up house in the Bahamas, like an immaculate acropolis on a pedestal by the sea. (Photo by Simon Upton)

Vernacular in expression, the interior’s pale plaster walls and planked ceilings appear as though bleached by sun, fading into light.(Photo by Simon Upton)

Straddling a contemporary, traveled world with an ancient one, furniture and notions that are antique and modern, familiar and exotic blur time and place. (Photo by Simon Upton)

A project located in Tennessee, that seems to call for an American Gothic aesthetic — a weaving of crisp modernism into a familiar white-cotton fabric. (Photo by Simon Upton)

Shaker simplicity. (Photo by Simon Upton)

Black and white opposites in a kitchen. (Photo by Simon Upton)

Sometimes what you don’t do is more important than what you do. (Photo by Simon Upton)

There is a quiet reverence both in what this house does, seemingly without effort, and what it does not do. (Photo by Simon Upton)

White radiance. (Photo by Simon Upton)

Resolved simply, symmetrically, and classically, the facade of this house has an air of ambassadorial dignity. (Photo by Simon Upton)

(Photo by Simon Upton)

McAlpine: Romantic Modernism (Photo by Simon Upton)