Celebrating Texas chefs, our region’s foodie community, and promoting small, indie farms, the BB has raised more than six-figures for food initiatives/nonprofits throughout the state. (The full-on BB festival still goes down every fall in Brenham). Besides doing good, the seated dinners are beautifully staged, conceived by co-founders Elaine Dillard and Jonathan Beitler who are passionate about Texas culinary culture. This spring’s lineup is stellar, starring iconoclastic Houston chefs, and a program that speaks to farm and field. Dinners sell out quickly, so calendar these dates, and secure your tickets. Friday, March 24, chef Tony Luhrman of El Topo, the reigning two-time winner of the BB Golden Cleaver, prepares a five-course seated dinner, sourced within the 100-mile radius surrounding Round Top. Houston bar maven Robin Berwick (of Double Trouble renown) has been tapped for cocktail hour. Don your dancing boots; the night wraps with music from Christopher Seymore and his honky-tonk band.

Michelle Wallace, Texas barbecue queen, at Butcher’s Ball at The Halles, Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25, it’s all about the ‘cue, as Michelle Wallace, Texas barbecue queen and chef owner of B’tween Sandwich Co. (and a 2022 James Beard Taste Twenty Chef) creates a menu inspired by seasonal offerings from local farms, informed by a Southern slant. Robin Berwick again curates pre-dinner cocktails and bites. As a finale, there’s live music by Western Bling. Each farm-to-table dinner features small-batch whiskey and spirit tastings, with wine pairings at each course: 6 pm cocktails and bites, 7 pm dinner, 9 pm music.

Tickets $175 each, reserved tables for groups; butchersball.com/dinner.