People flock to Round Top from all over the country for a variety of reasons; perhaps to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, attend the thrice yearly antiques shows, or enjoy year-round shopping, dining and hospitality. Whatever the case, the one thing that always stands out to visitors about this slice of heaven in the middle of Texas is how seamlessly everything blends into nature.

Round Top’s latest property development, Tree Tops at Round Top, is no exception. The developers have carved out the most beautiful enclave in town to create an oasis where modern-day living meets the serenity that Round Top is known for. Tree Tops at Round Top is a design-forward community that embraces a less traditional attitude while preserving nature and evoking contemporary country living.

Tree Tops is a coveted new real estate offering in Round Top with many lots and home sites sold at the start of the project.

Three of the highly-architected homes just hit the market, including a 4 bedroom/4 and a half bath two-story home listed at $1.6M (175 Vineyard View Trail) and a 3 bedroom/3 and a half bath one-story home plus a casita, listed at $1.65M (296 Vineyard View Trail). Both of these contemporary cool homes sit on over 9 acres of land, with sweeping views of the surrounding nature.

There is also a two bedroom, two bathroom Hacienda home designed by Lake Flato and built by HiFAB at 360 Vineyard View Trail offered for $775,000. The foundation is poured and this home should be available by December.

If you’re looking to call Round Top home, look no further than Tree Tops.

Tree Tops Land

Tree Tops is located on an original homestead with ownership that dates back to the Spanish Land Grant. The gently rising terrain offers diverse experiences perfect for any buyer. For those who prefer seclusion, there are 60 densely wooded acres toward the top. Other lots feature expansive parcels with fewer trees and more prairie, and select tracts with water features. Still other plots offer miles of sweeping views, depending on the location and opportunity.

If you’re going to invest in land, you want to know it will stay just as protected as the day you bought it. Limited restrictions through a homeowner’s association will allow for the freedom of country living, with safeguards to protect architectural vision, nature and community. Tree Tops has partnered with award winning builders and architects to make land and homeownership easy and move-in ready. The architects and home builders have been chosen based on their ability to match the vision of the community aesthetic. Landowners will also be permitted to use their own architects and builders.

Hacienda Grove

Award winning architectural firm Lake Flato has designed a series of easily-attainable homes, built by Texas-based HiFAB Holdings, that will create a 5 home micro-community within the development – dubbed Hacienda Grove. Hacienda Grove will complete its first, already-sold home in November, with its second home arriving in December. Homes in Hacienda Grove range from $775,000 to $915,000 including the land.

Make Tree Tops Your Home

A diversity of scales, uses, and carefully considered site plans make the parcels feel organic. Well-tailored home sites with intentional placement create privacy and unique view corridors. Homesites start at $450,000.

The homes and properties are open from 2pm-5pm daily through Saturday, October 29. Stop by the Tree Tops Tavern or 175 Vineyard View Trail for a cold beer or glass of wine. Google does not recognize Vineyard View Trail because it is so new, so go here.

To schedule a showing for these three incredible Tree Tops listings, contact Caroline Wolff with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.