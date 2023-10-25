The inaugural Makers & Growers Market event at The Halles was a smashing success, showcasing a variety of homemade artisan goods from multiple vendors during the Fall 2023 Antiques + Design Show.

Everything from edible candles by The Skinny Fat Chef Edible Candles to herbal shower melts by Horticulture Haus was on offer, making for a truly unique market experience.

My Spice Bomb by the makers of My Drink Bomb debuted at the Makers & Growers Market, featuring a selection of pre-measured gourmet spice combinations for use with marinades, salad dressings, soups, proteins and more. The low-sodium, gluten free spherical spice concoctions take the guess work out of popular flavor profiles to make cooking your favorite meals easier.

1 4 Mary Ann’s Spaghetti Sauce (photo by Kolton King) 2 4 Old Country Olive Oil (photo by Kolton King) 3 4 My Spice Bomb (photo by Kolton King) 4 4 Berman Foods (photo by Kolton King)

Other quick meal-prep items included homemade, hand jarred Mary Ann’s Spaghetti Sauce. If you missed out on picking up a jar of this low sugar, low sodium sauce at the market, the Houston-based brand is available online and is also carried by Bering’s Hardware stores in Houston.

No kitchen pantry is complete without a bottle of good olive oil. Market shoppers stocked up on Old Country Olive Oil’s flavorful, unrefined, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil produced with Lebanese olives. The perfect foundation for bread dip, a sample bottle Old Country Olive Oil was provided to guests with a package of dipping spices at The Halles Designer Dinner later in the show.

Sweet treats for consuming on the spot were also available. Claire’s Custom Confections’ homemade cake pops came in a delectable selection of fall flavors including apple crumble, chocolate with salted caramel, vanilla and pumpkin while Houston-based Wonder Pops brought its charming cart filled with premium, real fruit artisan popsicles in refreshing flavors like watermelon mint. Migaloo Chocolatier also tempted with rich truffles, marbled slabs, barks, spreads, and classic chocolate bars.

1 4 ACASA Margarita Mix (photo by Kolton King) 2 4 Migaloo Chocolatier (photo by Kolton King) 3 4 Claire’s Custom Confections (photo by Kolton King) 4 4 Horticulture Haus (photo by Kolton King)

Grown up treats in the form of small-batch, hand jarred margarita mixes were provided by ACASA Margarita Mix in their three signature flavors including spicy, spicy hibiscus and classic. All ACASA mixes are preservative-free and made with fresh lime juice and organic sweetener. If you missed them at the market, pick up a jar at their many Houston-based retailers.

If you missed out on the Makers & Growers Market at The Halles this fall, don’t fret. The market will return next season, and there is chatter that there may be a series of year-round market events to come.