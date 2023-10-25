Western style may come and go on the catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris, but in Round Top it’s always in fashion. And the only thing posher than the antiques this fall are the looks being served on runways at fashion shows all over town.

With no less than six fashion shows on the calendar this season, the show formerly known as Round Top Antiques Week unofficially made the switch to Round Top Fashion Week.

It all kicked off with the Western Vintage Fashion Show hosted by Crown Bar at Cisco Village. Johnny Falstaff performed a string of saucy Western swing hits as a group of models made up of Round Top locals, business owners and the designers themselves were cheered and jeered by the crowd.

The sold-out event benefitting the Festival Hill Gardens & Grounds committee featured vintage and upcycled fashion pieces from Saint Bohemian, Assemblage 333, Cowgirl Corner, Shane the Purveyor, Dirty Bohemian and Moontower Austin. A handmade “furkini” and oversized fur handbags lined with vintage silk scarves — all created with upcycled vintage fur coats by Moontower Austin — were among the many memorable pieces.

A record sum was raised by this rowdy event for the Gardens & Grounds committee, a group committed to restoring the outdoor environments at Round Top’s iconic performance venue Festival Hill.

Meanwhile, just down Highway 237 at The 303, Marisela Flores of Pixie and the Moon Vintage started up the Bandits & Bandoliers vintage Western fashion show with a roar from the engine of a vintage candy apple red Mustang. Paige Plaisance and Sarah Johnson crooned while models strutted down the gravel runway in embroidered pearl snap shirts, head-to-toe suede, hide, leather and denim creations.

All the looks were capped off with a colorful array of vintage cowboy boots.

Found and reimagined vintage pieces by The 303 vendors Harper Worn and Weathered and Bombshell Betty were featured at the Pixie and the Moon show along with looks from The Horseshoe vendor The West Place, and Austin-based sellers Ramblin’ Rose Co., Station 19 Designs and Saints Hat Co.

The following night, The 550 Market hosted the Round Top Red Carpet Fashion Show at The Round Top Dance Hall showcasing pieces by Cameron Silver, Cowboy Phil Rupp and Julie Belcher of Pioneer House, Thunderbird Hats, Ofaolain Leather, Rockabilly Baroness, Topped Hats, Ears of Buddha and more. Round Top fashion aficionados Marla Hurley of Modern Marla, and Viva Coty and Denver Courtney of Viva Denverado were part of the runway fun, modeling pieces from their own collections.

Proceeds from The 550 Market’s Round Top Red Carpet Fashion Show will be donated to The Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater project, which is currently under construction in downtown Fayetteville.

And this was just the start of the Round Top Fashion Week fun. Three more shows are scheduled for this final week of the Fall 2023 Round Top Antiques + Design Show. There is catwalk action still to come at The 303’s Rodeo Runway show and the Vincent Peach Gourmet Wine Dinner & Fashion Show at Market Hill, both set for this Wednesday, October 25.

Get tickets to the Vincent Peach event here.

Last but not least, a show featuring couture gowns from designer Sherri Hill will take place this Friday, October 27 starting at 6 pm at Junk Gypsy.