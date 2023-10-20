Every season brings something new to Round Top and this fall is no exception. A pair of grand openings took place just before opening weekend of the 2023 Fall Round Top Antiques + Design Show to celebrate the launches of luxury Western wear brand Kemo Sabe’s new store and the stunning set of new retail showrooms at Market Hill II.

Market Hill II flung open the antique doors to its new space with a late-night sip and shop event. Wine, cocktails and charcuterie were set out to toast the launch of the 125,000 square-foot venue space, which includes a centrally located full liquor bar.

1 9 Market Hill II (photo by Leigh Michael) 2 9 Vincent Peach at Market Hill II (photo by Candice Cowin) 3 9 Mother-daughter team Meghan Horne and Susan Horne of Susan Horne Antiques at their new showroom in Market Hill II (photo by Candice Cowin) 4 9 Market Hill II (photo by Leigh Michael) 5 9 Tiffany Farha of Tiffany Farha Design at Market Hill II (photo by Candice Cowin) 6 9 Market Hill II (photo by Leigh Michael) 7 9 Market Hill II (photo by Leigh Michael) 8 9 Market Hill II (photo by Leigh Michael) 9 9 Atlanta Fine Rugs at Market Hill II (photo by Leigh Michael)

Thirteen dealers have taken up residence in the recently constructed building, each with its own separate showroom. Each Market Hill II dealer offers a distinct collection of items including world class vintage, authentic antiques, rugs, lighting and more.

New Market Hill II occupants include Susan Horne Antiques, Architectural Artifacts, Sacred Heart, M. Naeve, The Select Pick, Tiffany Farha Designs, Urban Vintage, Shabby Slips, Atlanta Fine Rugs, Architect’s Daughter, Moxie Interiors, Provence Antiques and Vincent Peach.

You can find Market Hill II directly across from the original Market Hill structure at 1542 Highway 237 N. in Round Top. Learn more and take a virtual tour here.

Just down the road, Kemo Sabe also celebrated its first opening day at Henkel Square. The high-end Western fashion retailer welcomed shoppers into its newly built retail space with cocktails and hat customization sessions.

1 9 The new Kemo Sabe retail store at Henkel Square, Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 2 9 Jamie and Arna of Kemo Sabe (photo by Kolton King) 3 9 Ground level retail space at Kemo Sabe Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 4 9 Ground level retail space at Kemo Sabe, Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 5 9 Hat wall at Kemo Sabe Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 6 9 Hat customization at the second floor hat bar at Kemo Sabe Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 7 9 Hat customization by Shelby at the second floor hat bar at Kemo Sabe Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 8 9 Open bar grand opening at Kemo Sabe Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 9 9 Open bar grand opening at Kemo Sabe Round Top (photo by Kolton King)

You can come see what’s new and everything that’s old for yourself at the Fall Round Top Antiques + Design Show. The fun runs all the way through October 29.

For more information and to plan your visit, check out the full show guide.