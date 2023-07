Luxury Western wear retailer and good time aficionados Kemo Sabe is adding Round Top to its illustrious list of cities with a new store set to open in Henkel Square Market this fall.

After several years of scouting Round Top and a successful pop-up from the traveling Kemo Sabe Roadhouse crew this past spring, the brand that started in Aspen and currently has stores in Vail, Las Vegas, Jackson Hole and Park City is preparing to roll into Round Top for good.

“By establishing a presence in Round Top, we aim to bring the Kemo Sabe experience closer to our cherished Texas clientele who frequent the destination,” Kemo Sabe vice president and Roadhouse director Arna Einarsdottir tells RoundTop.com. “Round Top offers a unique charm that captures the true essence of the Lone Star State.

“Whether it’s getting your boots shined up for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo or finding that perfect hat to complete your Western ensemble, it’s an ideal setting for embracing the Western lifestyle.”

A Kemo Sabe Roadhouse member customizes a hat from the company’s Grit line during a pop-up during Spring 2023 Antiques + Design Show (Photo by Shane Dante)

What Kemo Sabe Will Look Like In Round Top

Kemo Sabe’s new Round Top store is currently under construction in Henkel Square and is scheduled to soft open in time for the Fall 2023 Antiques + Design Show this October. The new 1,200-square-foot boutique will showcase Kemo Sabe’s renowned Grit line, which includes hats, boots and buckles, all handmade in Texas. Grit hats are made at the company’s Hat Ranch in Gainesville. The boots are constructed by generational bookmakers at the company’s El Paso factory.

Kemo Sabe also plans to showcase local artisans in addition to its current favorite vendors and promises exciting seasonal changes throughout the year.

“We don’t want to reveal all the surprises just yet,” Einarsdottir teases. “Customers can expect something special about the Round Top store that sets it apart from the other Kemo Sabe locations. The Round Top store aims to delight and captivate visitors, ensuring they leave with lasting memories of their time at Kemo Sabe.

Kemo Sabe Roadhouse staff welcome customers during the spring 2023 pop-up in Henkel Square Market (photo by Shane Dante)

A grand opening event for Round Top’s own Kemo Sabe store is in the works for 2024, following the expected soft opening this October. Stay tuned here for Round Top store updates and official grand opening announcements.