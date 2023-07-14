The Horseshoe, one of Round Top’s newest seasonal venues, is expanding by leaps and bounds in anticipation of the Fall 2023 Round Top Antiques + Design Show. Owner and artist Ryan Buenning is tacking on an additional 20,000 square feet of shopping space in the form of eight new steel beam barns that will feature a curated mix of both new and founding vendors.

The new additions will bring the total number of permanent structures on the property to 12. Buenning shows no signs of stemming the growth of his new venue. The entrepreneur, who started out in Round Top as a vendor, closed on the purchase of an additional three acres adjacent to his current property last week. The newly acquired three-acre plot will provide a second entrance from Highway 237, creating a true horseshoe shape for the site.

Buenning launched the first phase of The Horseshoe this past spring, sprucing up a collection of existing buildings with recycled corrugated tin and dotting the property with his collection of charming vintage trucks.

Prize Home + Garden at The Horseshoe, spring 2023 (photo by Candice Cowin)

Located across from Marburger Farm Antiques Show, The Horseshoe opened with founding vendors Prize Home + Garden, artist Chad Kilgore, antique door purveyor Antiques & Vintage, milliner Teressa Foglia and upcycled industrial furniture maker Iron Rodeo.

“I was hesitant to open for the spring show, but there was such a good response,” Buenning tells RoundTop.com. “I realized the best thing to do for the next phase was to create as much space as possible for vendors.

In a departure from many other venues, each of the barns at The Horseshoe generally houses only one or two vendors. Most other Round Top venues carve out dozens of smaller spaces inside barns and pole tents to accommodate a multitude of sellers.

Prize Home + Garden at The Horseshoe, spring 2023 (photo by Candice Cowin)

The Horseshoe’s anchor vendor Prize Home + Garden will be expanding into a newly constructed 7,000-square-foot barn that spills out onto a 3,000-square-foot outdoor area with garden space. Prize will also continue to occupy a portion of its original barn at The Horseshoe, bringing its total retail space up to 10,000 square feet.

“I had a fantastic show this spring and I’m doubling down hard at the Horseshoe,” Prize Home + Garden owner Steve Rogers says. “Ryan and I are also discussing some openings between shows for a few the buildings.

Teressa Foglia at The Horseshoe, spring 2023 (photo by Candice Cowin)

Founding vendor and artist Chad Kilgore will also expand into his own 1,800-square-foot gallery. Meanwhile, Teressa Foglia will have a new structure of her own located under a blissful patch of old oak trees, complete with twinkling lights and a stage for hosting events. Antiques & Vintage and Iron Rodeo will again share a large barn upon its return to The Horseshoe this fall.

New vendors for the fall will include mid-century rug and lighting dealer Antevasins Imports, vintage clothing company The West Place out of Nashville and vintage Americana retailer Tollgate Revival. Tollgate will share a space with vintage signage dealer Roadhouse Rarities.

RLH European Imports, Rose and Grace Market, artist Brooke Noel Morgan and Collected Matter have also leased spaces at The Horseshoe for the upcoming fall show.

The greatly expanded version of The Horseshoe is one to add to the must-visit list this fall. The venue will be open for the Fall 2023 Antiques + Design Show from October 14 through October 28 at 2105 S. Highway 237.