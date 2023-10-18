A crowd of Round Top business owners, vendors and residents excitedly gathered in Henkel Square on Saturday night to toast the launch of the 2023 Round Top Fall Antiques + Design Show with a lively invitation-only kickoff party hosted by PaperCity and Henkel Square.

Party sponsors Martha Turner | Sotheby’s International Realty Country Properties Group were among the first on the scene. Agents Linda Plant, Cathy Cole, Frank Johnston, Janet Dreyer, Lindsey Pleasant and Tim Grimes were the life of the party, welcoming old friends and new into the square and pouring wine for guests.

Ricardo Mena of Paella Fusion Texas prepared bubbling vats of paella over an open flame while onlookers enjoyed glasses of wine, and vodka and rum canned cocktails provided by CoCo.

Many took advantage of the cool, breezy weather by strolling the immaculately groomed square and engaging in informal games of bocce ball with kids and pets. Others enjoyed late-night shopping opportunities at Bisou Bisou, Modern Marla and other Henkel Square businesses that kept their doors open after hours for this special Round Top Fall Show kickoff event.

Despite bellies full of three different types of paella brimming with savory meats and seafood, revelers still hit the treat tables to partake of chocolate chip cookies and brownies from Crave, and apple crumble, chocolate with salted caramel, vanilla and pumpkin cake pops from budding entrepreneur Claire Phan of Claire’s Custom Confections.

Spotted at the Round Top Fall Show kickoff party: Local business owners John and Laurie Lowry of Humble Donkey Studio and Lower 48, the Massey Family, Armando and Cinda Palacios of Lulu’s and Hotel Lulu, Clemencia and Bella Larimore of Tré for the Gathering with Jordan and Dino; new year-round business owners Gina Bowhill and Roseanette Navarro of The Georgie Rose; the fashion set including Marisela Flores of Pixie and the Moon Vintage, and Sophia and Dana Vidal of Topped Hats, Matt and Marla Hurley of Modern Marla and Arna Einarsdottir of Kemo Sabe; art and design luminaries in attendance included Joan and Jerry Herring of Red & White Gallery, Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates, Mimi Rodgers of Bisou Bisou, and Zabi Ahamadi of Amadi Carpets.

It was the perfect ending to the first day of the Round Top Fall Antiques Show and the perfect start to the weeks of festival fun ahead. The Round Top Fall Antiques + Design Show runs daily through October 29.

For more information and to plan your visit, check out the full show guide.