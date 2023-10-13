The Stone Cellar, The 550 Market and Round Top Dance Hall have an action-packed fall 2023 show planned featuring new vendors, top-notch live music, a bubble bar, and the return of The Round Top Red Carpet fashion show.

The Stone Cellar will be offering its usual stellar menu along with premium beers, wine and cocktails. Enjoy your bites and drinks al fresco, or slip into the Jon Perez Lounge for special bites and a full liquor bar. The Mark speakeasy will be open the entire show for upscale cocktails in a more refined setting.

Jon Perez Lounge at the Stone Cellar (photo by Jordan Geibel)

Round Top Liquor Shop will be hosting The Bubble Bar at the front of The 550 Market for the duration of the show, starting at 11 am each day. Stop by for champagne and champagne cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon and Vueve Clicquot.

Meanwhile, The 550 Market welcomes new retailer Martin Driskill headed by Susann Pennington and Jeff M. Barnes, the mother-son interior design duo. Look for French antiques, luxury home decor, residential and commercial interior design services, and fine paints by Farrow & Ball.

Also new is Viva Denverado, the creation of local entertainer and DJ Denver Courtney and Coty Cole. The couple behind the wildly popular Zapp Hall prom events brings funky vintage upcycled clothing, jewelry, and more to their psychedelic space.

The Round Top Runway returns to the Round Top Dance Hall this fall (photo by Jordan Geibel)

On Friday, October 20, The 550 Market’s fashion show, The Round Top Red Carpet, returns for a second season of couture western wear from anchoring retailer Rockabilly Baroness, as well as Tres Outlaws Boot Company, Viva Denverado, Eleven11 Leather Designs, Round Top Rounders, Pat Dahnke, Modern Marla and more. You won’t want to miss this show, which will also feature sustainable fashion by celebrity stylist Cameron Silver and Cowboy Phil Rupp, who will also have pieces available to purchase. It all takes place at the historic Round Top Dance Hall, and Western swing group Western Jelly performs.

Black Cat Choir is among several bands scheduled to perform this season.

Meanwhile, a stellar lineup of musical performances has also been planned for the fall show at the Round Top Dance Hall. Get your tickets for Cory Morrow Band, Gary P. Nunn with Risky Liver, Jack Ingram, Black Cat Choir, Shiny Ribs, and more here.